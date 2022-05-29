Biden tweet adds boost to Australian formula maker’s 77% surge

Shares of infant formula maker Bubs Australia Ltd. soared the most in more than five years after the Sydney-based company struck a deal to ship its product to the US to ease a severe shortage.

The stock surged as much as 77% in Sydney on Monday after the Food and Drug Administration said the company would provide the US with at least 1.25 million cans of formula. President Joe Biden had earlier tweeted the news over the weekend, citing the equivalent volume in bottles.

The president’s tweet “should be helpful for the company’s marketing efforts, help position the brand as a safe and reliable foreign IMF manufacturer, and should be indirectly positive for sales of toddler formula,” Citigroup Inc. analysts said in a note Monday.