8 hospitalized, 2 critical after driver crashes into motorcyclists in Northfield

A man who is accused of driving while high on drugs veered into oncoming traffic and struck a group of motorcyclists in Northfield on Sunday, the Northwestern district attorney’s office said.
The man also had two children in his vehicle when he crashed on Route 10 around 1 p.m, said Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.
Eight people were hospitalized and two are in critical condition, said Loisel. The motorcyclists are being treated at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
The man was arrested at the scene and is facing several charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, operating to endanger, causing serious bodily injury, unlicensed operation, and child endangerment, Loisel said.
His identity and the identities of the motorcyclists have not been released.
No further information was available Sunday night.
