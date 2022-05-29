Death on Danvers Rail Trail not deemed suspicious

A person was found dead on the Danvers Rail Trail near Coolidge Road early Saturday morning, but the death does not appear to be suspicious, according to police.

Police received a 911 call from a cyclist who found an “unresponsive male,” whose identity was not released, along the path at 6:42 a.m., the Danvers Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Danvers police and fire departments, along with paramedics, determined the person was dead, the statement said. The cause of his death is unknown.