Death on Danvers Rail Trail not deemed suspicious

A person was found dead on the Danvers Rail Trail near Coolidge Road early Saturday morning, but the death does not appear to be suspicious, according to police.
Police received a 911 call from a cyclist who found an “unresponsive male,” whose identity was not released, along the path at 6:42 a.m., the Danvers Police Department said in a statement Sunday.
Danvers police and fire departments, along with paramedics, determined the person was dead, the statement said. The cause of his death is unknown.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, State Police Detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Danvers police detectives are investigating the death.
