Derry, N.H. police officer struck by car during traffic stop in hit-and-run crash

A Derry, N.H., police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to police.

The officer was hit by a small white SUV on Route 28 near the Fairways in Derry at 12:10 a.m., the Derry Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

After striking the officer, the suspect continued southbound toward Windham, according to the statement.