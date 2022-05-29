Derry, N.H. police officer struck by car during traffic stop in hit-and-run crash

A Derry, N.H., police officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car while conducting a traffic stop early Saturday morning, according to police.
The officer was hit by a small white SUV on Route 28 near the Fairways in Derry at 12:10 a.m., the Derry Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.
After striking the officer, the suspect continued southbound toward Windham, according to the statement.
The vehicle was described as possibly being a a Mitsubishi Outlander, which should be missing its passenger-side mirror, said Derry police.
The officer was transported to Parkland Medical Center but has since been released and is recovering at home.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Derry police at 603-432-6111.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.