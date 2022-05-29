Families place flowers, flags, and remember loved ones at Everett cemetery

At her Sunday morning church service, Consalvi said, her eyes welled up as she listened to “Taps” playing and thought of her father, who received a Purple Heart after he was shot in the back in World War II.

Camille Consalvi, a 73-year-old Everett resident, lost her father, Salvatore Frank Magistro, to lung cancer nearly a decade ago, but his memory is with her wherever she goes.

EVERETT — On the eve of Memorial Day, families gathered at Woodlawn Cemetery to place flowers at the graves of loved ones, some displaying American flags prominently to denote military service.

“He was just a great man,” she said at the cemetery Sunday afternoon, fighting back tears. “I miss him very much.”

Her father worked two jobs after the war, she said, including as a traffic officer ticketing cars in Malden. He became a beloved member of the community and when he died in September 2012 at the age of 86, the city’s mayor was among those at his wake.

“My dad helped a lot of people,” she said. “Everybody loved him.”

Consalvi’s voice broke as she described losing her father before the birth of her grandchildren, who are 8 and 4.

“He never got to meet his great-grandkids,” she said. “I know he knows he has them ... he would’ve adored them.”

“I love you, Dad,” she said softly while gazing down at the headstone bearing Magistro’s name.

Sheila Lee Caldwell, 64, said her father, James Lee, was a sergeant on the front lines in the Korean War and would often narrate tales of his time fighting in the war to his family.

“He told all kinds of stories. We thought about recording them,” she said. “He was very proud of the fact that the guys under him all came back alive.”

Caldwell lost her father and mother, Edith Lee, within 22 days of each other in December 2019. The Lees, who are both buried at Woodlawn, were married 70 years, and had celebrated the milestone that year.

“That was a hard year,” she said. “We were very close.”

Joanna Conroy, 73, and her brother, Bob Corrao, 83, visited the cemetery Sunday afternoon to pay respects to their siblings, something Conroy said they do on a regular basis.

“We come all the time,” she said. “All our family is here; it’s very special to us. We don’t have to wait for a holiday.”

Corrao and Conroy, both residents of Revere, visited the graves of their five brothers and two sisters, placing white flowers on either side of the headstones bearing their names before crossing themselves and praying.

Corrao said he and his brothers served in Korea.

Conroy said one brother, Frank “Lefty” Corrao, was always hesitant to share much about his experiences during the war.

“He did talk a lot about it,” she said, but not in detail.

Conroy said coming to visit their brothers and her two older sisters at the cemetery is a way to catch them up on their lives.

“We pray very hard for them,” she said. “I like to talk to my sisters. So I come here and I talk to them about many things ...

“You want to call them up,” she said, “but you can’t.”

Dennis Diaz, 72, and his wife, Kathleen, 67, were at the cemetery Sunday, decorating their parents’ graves.

Kathleen Diaz said her father, Andrew Tkaczuk, served in World War II, as a pilot for the Army.

The Diazes said adorning the graves with flowers and flags serves as an important way to stay connected to their parents, especially on holidays like Memorial Day.

“When they were alive, this is what we used to do,” said Dennis Diaz. “Holidays were always a family thing. ... They [deserve] the same respect, dead or alive.”





Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.