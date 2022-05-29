Fireworks display at Hampton Beach canceled in effort to protect endangered birds

The piping plover is a small bird with a very short bill, according to the National Audubon Society’s website . The bird’s pale back often matches the white sand beaches and alkali flats that it inhabits.

The piping plovers are currently nesting in the area, according to the Hampton Beach Facebook page. The birds are legally protected in New Hampshire under state law, and it is illegal to harm, harass, injure, or kill them.

Sunday night’s fireworks display at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire has been canceled in an effort to protect piping plovers, an endangered bird in New Hampshire, officials said.

“Many of its nesting areas are subject to human disturbance or other threats, and it is now considered an endangered or threatened species in all parts of its range,” according to the Audubon.

Piping plover nests are roped off on beaches in Hampton and Seabrook so people will not disturb them, The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said on its website.

“Currently we have thirteen active nests on Hampton and Seabrook Beaches, and at least two additional pairs are displaying nesting behavior but have yet to lay their first egg,” said Brendan Clifford, a biologist with NH Fish and Game’s Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program who oversees the piping plover protection effort, on the website.

The first eggs are expected to hatch in Hampton this weekend, the site said. Most others are expected to hatch in early to mid-June.

Last year’s 13 pairs of piping plovers nesting in New Hampshire, was a record, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game’s site.

“This increase may be because the birds have expanded their nesting range to the busier sections of the beach as a result of beach closures during the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020 when the plovers were able to nest without disturbance,” the site said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.