Hyannis man arrested after allegedly threatening school shooting

A Hyannis man who investigators said threatened to commit a school shooting was arrested at his home Saturday, Barnstable police said in a brief statement Sunday.

Justin Moreira, 29, is charged with making terroristic threats and is being held without bail until his expected appearance Tuesday in Barnstable District Court, the statement said.

Police in Barnstable and Yarmouth said they received multiple reports Saturday about a Facebook posting from Moreira that threatened a school shooting at an undisclosed location, police said.