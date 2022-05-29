fb-pixel Skip to main content

Hyannis man arrested after allegedly threatening school shooting

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated May 29, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A Hyannis man who investigators said threatened to commit a school shooting was arrested at his home Saturday, Barnstable police said in a brief statement Sunday.

Justin Moreira, 29, is charged with making terroristic threats and is being held without bail until his expected appearance Tuesday in Barnstable District Court, the statement said.

Police in Barnstable and Yarmouth said they received multiple reports Saturday about a Facebook posting from Moreira that threatened a school shooting at an undisclosed location, police said.

Officers from the Barnstable Police Department went to his home Saturday and took him into custody without incident, according to the statement.

No firearms were found during a search of his home, police said.

People with information regarding this incident or any other such incidents, are encouraged to contact their local police department to report it, police said in the statement.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

