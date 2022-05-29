New England senators want more federal money for local elections

Senators in New England are getting behind a push to provide more federal resources to administer local and state elections.

Senator Angus King, Maine’s independent senator, said the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would provide $20 billion in federal money over the next 10 years to help states with election necessities, such as training poll workers, upgrading voting equipment, and renovating registration systems.

King said the proposal is a reflection of the fact that elections take “significant investments of time, money, and personnel." He said that's "why the federal government must ensure that state and local governments have the tools they need to administer safe, effective elections.”