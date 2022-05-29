Officials and families gather in South Boston to pay tribute to those killed in Vietnam

Wu, who brought her son Blaise to the event, spoke of Memorial Day’s meaning to her, having grown up in an immigrant family.

Mayor Michelle Wu and City Council President Ed Flynn laid a wreath while “Taps” played in the background, and bouquets of flowers were placed at the base of the memorial, which lists the names of South Boston residents who were killed in the war.

The sound of bagpipes filled the streets of South Boston Sunday morning as city and state officials gathered with veterans and families at the South Boston Vietnam Memorial to honor those who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Advertisement

“It’s something that’s particularly meaningful to me coming from an immigrant family, where the example of freedom and liberty and opportunity in the United States brought so many, like my parents to give up everything back where they grew up, to find their way here so that the next generation could have a better life,” Wu said during brief remarks in front of the memorial.

“I’m here to say thank you … to all who have served and particularly those in this community, who continue to make sure that we will never forget, and that every day as we appreciate the tranquility of our lives, the opportunity to play, raise our kids in this community, this city, that there’s still a symbol here, a marker that we return to every couple of months formally together, and every day informally, to say thank you, and to promise that we will continue to uphold this and never forget,” Wu continued.

Flynn, who is a member of the post and a veteran, said it was an “honor” to be able to represent the city at the event, which was held in Medal of Honor Park.

“Today is a day where we stop, we think, when we say a prayer for the fallen men and women that made the supreme sacrifice in our Gold Star families,” Flynn told reporters after the event. So we’re here to stand with them during these difficult days.”

Advertisement

Wu and Flynn were joined by US Representative Stephen Lynch, who praised the example set by military families.

“I want to say on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you, thank you for the example of your service,” Lynch said. “It continues to strengthen our country.”

After the ceremony, the crowd went to the Thomas J. Fitzgerald Veterans of Foreign Wars post, where breakfast was served. In a brief interview after the event, Post Commander Tom McCarthy said the venue serves as a place for the wounds of service to heal.

“Already Vietnam veterans, they took a long time to join a post … but now that we’re here, the wounds have healed a little. It’s a place where we gather and we get to talk about our experiences. It’s a release,” McCarthy said. “So I think we’re lucky to have that.”

Residents of Compass on the Bay, a senior living residence in the neighborhood, joined post members for the breakfast. Among them were 101-year-old Ottavio Cerullo, a World War II veteran, and his sister, 98-year-old Yolanda Cerullo.

Yolanda Cerullo, who served in the Coast Guard for two years, said Memorial Day is a “wonderful Veterans’ day.”

“Everyone should celebrate it, enjoy each other, meet each other, and give thanks,” Cerullo said.

Advertisement

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.