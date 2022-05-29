Police seek suspect in slashing of bicycle tires at MBTA Malden Center Station

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly slashed the tires of numerous bicycles at the MBTA Malden Center Station, according to Transit Police.
The man left “all the tires damaged and flattened” at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Transit Police said in a statement Sunday.
Approximately 10 bicycles in and around the station’s bike rack were damaged, Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail. Some of those bikes were secured, but others were not.
Transit Police distributed the suspect’s image from the station’s security cameras: He has short hair and was wearing sneakers, jeans and a graphic T-shirt with a gray hoodie draped over his shoulder.
Advertisement
Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.