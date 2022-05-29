Police seek suspect in slashing of bicycle tires at MBTA Malden Center Station

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly slashed the tires of numerous bicycles at the MBTA Malden Center Station, according to Transit Police.

The man left “all the tires damaged and flattened” at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Transit Police said in a statement Sunday.

Approximately 10 bicycles in and around the station’s bike rack were damaged, Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in an e-mail. Some of those bikes were secured, but others were not.