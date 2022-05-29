Police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on Interstate 95 in Conn.

A wrong-way crash killed four people in two cars on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Sunday morning, state police said.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in Guilford, about 12 miles east of New Haven.

According to state police, a 2009 Nissan Altima driving south on the highway and carrying one person collided head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado that was heading north in the southbound lanes.