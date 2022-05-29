fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police: Wrong-way crash kills 4 on Interstate 95 in Conn.

By The Associated PressUpdated May 29, 2022, 9 minutes ago
A wrong-way crash killed four people in two cars on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Sunday morning, state police said.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in Guilford, about 12 miles east of New Haven.

According to state police, a 2009 Nissan Altima driving south on the highway and carrying one person collided head-on with a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado that was heading north in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Altima, 22-year-old Luis Fernando Garduno of Westbrook, was killed along with the three people in the Colorado, identified by police as 76-year-old Johnny Bookhardt, the driver; 68-year-old Caroline Bookhardt and 66-year-old Patricia Greene-Kessler. All three lived in Norwalk.

All four victims were using seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to state police.

The crash closed the highway for several hours. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

