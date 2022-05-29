Sun, sand, and violence: Arrests at area beaches as summer season kicks off

More than two dozen young people were arrested at beaches in Boston, Revere, and Hampton, N.H., during the weekends leading to Memorial Day in chaotic gatherings that were larger — and, in some cases, more violent — than is typical, at least at this time of year, law enforcement officials in Massachusetts and New Hampshire said.

They were arrested for disorderly conduct, underage drinking, carrying a knife, and assault and battery on a police officer. They were mostly juveniles, except for a handful who were charged as adults because they had recently turned 18 and a small contingent who were college-aged.

“Usually, you’ll see stuff like this on the Fourth of July,” said Chris Keohan, a spokesperson for the largest union of Massachusetts state troopers, “but it’s never this early and never this violent.”

Law enforcement officials and residents proposed various explanations, from the effects of social media or lingering consequences of the pandemic to an environment of increased animus toward police officers following 2020′s protest movements. Others pointed to a lack of services and activities available to youths.

“We really need to find more things for these kids to do in the summer,” said Reginald Talbert, a site manager at Inner City Weightlifting who was relaxing Friday evening at Carson Beach in South Boston.

The scene at Carson Beach was calm in the hours before sunset. A family played under a boardwalk shower head. Teenagers lined up at a concession stand. Several volleyball matches were underway as beachgoers sunbathed nearby. It was also a far cry from what unfolded a week earlier, on May 21.

On that evening, hundreds of young people gathered there, filling the parking lots, crowding the McCormack Bathhouse, and dancing in the courtyard in front of the concession stand, according to police reports, witnesses, and videos shown to a Globe reporter by a teenager who said he attended the gathering. At times, the scene was little more than an outdoor party, if a rowdy one.

“It was just a bunch of young, drunk kids,” said an employee of the concession stand, who did not want to give his name. “They get together on social media and meet up.”

But as the evening wore on, the crowd became unmanageable. After dark, when the beach was officially closed, State Police troopers ordered the crowd to disperse, but many did not comply, according to arrest reports. The crowd blocked William J. Day Boulevard, according to the reports, and some teenagers fought with the troopers, who called in Boston police officers for backup.

In arrest reports, two State Police troopers and a lieutenant described violent encounters. One 18-year-old allegedly sprayed troopers with a squirt gun and then pulled two troopers to the ground as they tried to arrest him. Another 18-year-old man allegedly “kick[ed] and punch[ed]” troopers who deployed a taser against him. An 18-year-old woman allegedly body checked the lieutenant and then assumed “a fighting stance with fists clenched.”

The 18-year-old woman’s mother said in an interview that her daughter described the encounter to her in similar terms. The lieutenant and one of the troopers wrote in the reports that body cameras recorded the encounters.

A similar series of events played out the following evening, on May 22, at Carson Beach: a large gathering, police orders to disperse, and a number of arrests.

Similar incidents occurred at Revere Beach, on May 14 and May 21, and at Hampton Beach on May 21.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said troopers had estimated the crowd at Revere to be “close to a thousand” on May 14, when police say fights broke out within the crowd. On May 21, he said, the total number of beach arrests — 12, including Carson Beach — “was among the highest, if not the highest, for any one day in the last few years.”

David Hobbs, chief of the Hampton Police Department, said his officers attempted to disperse a crowd that gathered at Hampton Beach and blocked a major thoroughfare for around an hour. The officers arrested at least eight adults for disorderly conduct (additional juveniles were also arrested). The crowd had formed after a flyer circulated online advertising a shoot for a music video. “Social media makes it easier for larger crowds to congregate,” Hobbs said.

Jenness Colon sees other forces at play. Colon is the mother of a child in Boston Public Schools and an administrative assistant at Boston Uncornered, a nonprofit that tries to reduce violence by providing services for struggling young people.

“People haven’t been out [during the pandemic],” Colon said, “and now that they are, they’re kind of acting out. … It may be a cry for attention, like, ‘Hey, I’m not getting the help that I need.’”

Keohan, of the State Police union, believes troopers have had greater difficulty controlling crowds because of a breakdown in respect for police officers in recent years. “You can hold police accountable while also respecting them,” he said. “Those are not diametrically opposed.”

Talbert, who was at Carson Beach on Friday, questioned the role of parents.

“When I was young, we were afraid of our parents,” he said. “Today, these kids aren’t.”

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.