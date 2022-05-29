Panic over active shooter rumors leads to stampede, injuries in Brooklyn venue

Ten people suffered minor injuries in the crowd surge and were transported to hospitals for treatment, Detective Adam Navarro said.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department said a “loud disturbance” after the world lightweight championship match caused people to start running just after midnight on Sunday, and that early reports swirling on social media of shots fired were “incorrect.”

Several people were injured after false reports of an active shooter sent crowds scrambling after a boxing match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, authorities said.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who attended the bout, wrote on Twitter early Sunday that she was inside the Barclays Center when she “heard shouting and saw people running,” before being told “that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors.” Osaka said she was “petrified.”

Advertisement

The panic revealed a nation on edge after 19 elementary school children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, and 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket were killed in mass shootings just days apart this month, illustrating the bleak recurrence of such incidents in the United States.

Navarro said the NYPD investigated and dismissed reports of an active shooter at the scene. “Once we looked into it, we found it was a bunch of nothing,” he said.

“We’re used to brawls at boxing events but recent headlines and the panic of the crowd made many of us worried that our worst fears would come true,” Ryan Songalia, a boxing reporter for the Ring, told the New York Post.

Photos and videos posted on social media appear to show that the match was over and that many spectators had already left when people began to scream and run back inside the arena early Sunday. In the aftermath, shoes and trash were seen strewn on the ground.

Advertisement



