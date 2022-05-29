Paul Pelosi, husband of House speaker, arrested on DUI charge

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was arrested Saturday night on a charge of driving under the influence.

Napa County records show Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday and booked about 4 a.m. Sunday on one count of driving under the influence and one count of driving with blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.

His bail was set at $5,000, records show. The arrest was first reported by TMZ.