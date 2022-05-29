Childhood cancer gets little attention but deserves much more

As an 18-year survivor of childhood cancer, I appreciated seeing the article in the May 22 Ideas section by Drs. Vijay G. Sankaran and Melissa A. Burns (“Can we prevent childhood cancer?”). Pediatric cancer and the lifelong impacts on patients and families is an area that gets little attention but deserves so much more. Many treatments for pediatric cancers haven’t changed in more than 30 years, and two out of three survivors will develop chronic comorbidities as a result. Preventing cancer and improving treatments are both undoubtedly important areas of research.

I am a graduate student at Tufts University studying nutrition epidemiology and data science, and I see over and over again the power of good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle in preventing chronic diseases. The opportunity to educate survivors and their families on this topic after treatment is often missed or glossed over. This, too, merits greater regard by care teams and President Biden’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.