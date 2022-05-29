Kudos to clothes menders — and to Mass. for its ban on discarding textiles

As a zero-waste advocate, as well as the great-granddaughter of a seamstress, I was happy to read “Radical menders vs. disposable everything” (Ideas, May 22). Massachusetts generates close to 6 million tons of waste each year, and it is buried in landfills, burned in incinerators, or ends up as litter. More than 230,000 tons of that waste, or about 4 percent, is textile waste.

In her Ideas piece, Veronique Greenwood chronicles the movement to mend clothing “rather than throwing away clothes that have holes, rips, or worn elbows.” Thanks in part to a push by the Zero Waste Massachusetts coalition, including MassPIRG, Clean Water Action, the Conservation Law Foundation, and Community Action Works, the state Department of Environmental Protection banned throwing away textiles, a policy that will take effect in November. While of course we all can and should do our individual part in reducing waste, government action like this, as well as corporate accountability from the “fast fashion” manufacturers who rush cheap clothing to market, all has to be part of the way forward.