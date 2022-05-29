Like the 300 Spartans, his workplace had but a few hardy souls propping up the BlackBerry

A man used a Research in Motion Ltd. Blackberry device while waiting in line for a new Apple store to open at a mall in Waterloo, Ontario, in 2011. Norm Betts/Bloomberg

It was with nostalgia and empathy that I read Joelle Renstrom’s May 22 Ideas piece on the forced retirement of her BlackBerry (“Farewell, my BlackBerry. I will miss you”). I clung to my BlackBerry, with its simplicity and physical keyboard, on which I made about 1 percent of the number of typos committed on my virtual keyboards. For this choice, my teenage children declared I was a dweeb. My wife chose not to come to my defense.

Then, in 2014, I received an e-mail from my workplace’s IT department that my phone’s e-mail connectivity to the BlackBerry Enterprise Server would be discontinued. Their polite e-mail contained this cutting truth: “ActiveSync is currently used by thousands of accounts via the various Apple and Android devices, while we have around 40 people still using the BES.”