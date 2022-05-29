One additional caveat about purchasing a waterfront home

Last Sunday’s useful and informative article in the Address section about waterfront homes omitted one particularly challenging issue: the unrecorded possibility of needing a so-called Chapter 91 license from the Commonwealth for all structures and uses on site, no matter how longstanding, to honor public access rights held in trust by the governor. These public rights are not recorded on the deed, like most easements. They are rights of the general public that exist whether or not the homeowner knows it. And there is no “grandfathering” allowing preexisting structures and uses to carry on after a certain period of time. Check for Chapter 91 jurisdiction, especially in the case of homes built on filled tidelands.

Jamy Buchanan Madeja