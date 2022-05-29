Boston College women’s lacrosse falls to North Carolina in title game

Moreno made a statement early with a decisive save on a shot by the Eagles’ Caitlynn Mossman just 40 seconds into the game. The No. 1 Tar Heels (22-0) scored twice immediately following her big stop..

North Carolina goaltender Taylor Moreno rebounded from a shaky performance in Friday’s semifinal to make 11 saves, stymying the Eagles’ offense. Even though BC’s all-time record holder Charlotte North scored four times, the Tar Heels held on for a 12-11 victory in the national championship game Sunday at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland.

Boston College’s bid for a second consecutive national title ran into a goalie looking to prove her doubters wrong.

The No. 3 Eagles (19-4) got on the board nine minutes into the game when North split a double team to score. A minute and a half later, North tied the game with a highlight-reel goal, catching a pass mid-spin, switching hands and blasting a shot into the net. North Carolina followed with three goals in 2:30 to open up a 5-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Cassidy Weeks, BC’s semifinal hero, scored to open the second quarter. The Eagles became frustrated in the minutes that followed when Moreno got her stick on two Eagles’ shots, with a third sailing wide. After that flurry of unsuccessful shots, North Carolina scoring leader Jamie Ortega scored off of a free position shot to give her team a 6-3 lead.

Jenn Medjid scored for BC a minute later, but Caitlyn Wurzburger followed for North Carolina. Weeks scored her second of the game with seconds to go before halftime to make it 7-5.

The teams traded possessions early in the third quarter, and BC converted first. Medjid shot exactly center on the Tar Heels’ net, bringing the game within one. Eagles goalie Rachel Hall made two impressive saves midway through the third, but Moreno answered with a fancy save of her own on a North shot.

With five minutes left in the third, Hall made yet another stellar save and sent the ball sailing midfield to teammate Belle Smith. The ball made its way to North, who was fouled trying to take a shot, setting up a free position opportunity. North converted it, tying the game, 7-7.

Seconds later, Hall made another save, and North ended up with the ball on her stick again. Her bounce shot sailed into the net, giving BC their first lead of the game. But right before the third ended, the Tar Heels’ Ally Mastroianni scored to tie the game, 8-8.

BC reclaimed the momentum as the fourth quarter began, as Kayla Martello scored 1:40 in to reclaim the lead. A minute later, Ortega bounded downfield on a breakaway and tied the game for North Carolina. Miscommunications by the Eagles’ defense allowed Nicole Humphrey to score to put the Tar Heels ahead again.

After a quiet semifinal performance, Belle Smith finally broke through with perfect timing. She scored to knot the game, 10-10. But Sam Geiersbach and Scottie Rose Growney added tallies to give the Tar Heels a 12-10 lead with a minute left.

Melanie Welch then forced a turnover, and Weeks turned it into a goal to bring the Eagles within a goal with 15 seconds left. A foul off the resulting draw left BC down a player, letting North Carolina hang on for the win.

