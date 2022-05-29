Celtics eschew shootaround, trying to save energy for Game 7

“Fresh legs, energy, juice,” Udoka said. “The series is what it is. There’s no surprises from either side, and we want energy. It was optional, but a lot of the guys go in and get shots, anyway. Get out of the monotony of doing the same thing and keeping our legs and fresh energy for tonight.”

Boston had held shootarounds prior to each late game of this postseason.

MIAMI — The Celtics have generally stuck with routines during this postseason, but coach Ime Udoka altered them slightly on Sunday, when he cancelled his team’s morning shootaround before Game 7 of the conference finals against the Heat.

Advertisement

This is Boston’s second consecutive seven-game series, and games have been played every other day throughout. Star forwards Jayson Tatum (693) and Jaylen Brown (643) entered the night second and fourth in the NBA in postseason minutes played.

Also, guard Marcus Smart has been battling an ankle sprain, and Udoka said center Robert Williams will likely be listed as questionable for the remainder of these playoffs as he continues to work through expected knee tightness following March 30 surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Williams started Games 5 and 6, but came off the bench in the second half of both games. Udoka said it was due to his halftime stretching routines, not a game-plan alteration.

Herro-ic return for winner-take-all game

Heat guard Tyler Herro was cleared to return for Game 7 after missing the previous three games due to a strained groin.

“Right now it’s all hands on deck,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game. “He passed his testing with the trainers. He’s really been working diligently the last few days. Each day, he’s made significant improvement, and he was able to do shootaround this morning, but more importantly he was able to do things in the training room and pass those tests to be available.”

Advertisement

This season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists and was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He suffered the groin injury during the third quarter of Miami’s Game 3 win and had not played since.

Mistakes were made

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from the Celtics’ Game 6 loss showed six missed calls, four of which hurt the Celtics and two that went against the Heat. The most significant ones were incorrect foul calls against Derrick White that led to four free-throw attempts in the final minute by Heat forward P.J. Tucker.

Udoka made it clear there was no time to stew over those blunders.

“We felt those weren’t fouls during the game,” he said. “We weren’t trying to foul, obviously, up three with a minute and change left. It happened in the Milwaukee series, and we put it behind us and did the same after this game.”

ESPN’s Breen misses Game 7

ESPN veteran play-by-play announcer Mike Breen missed Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was replaced by Mark Jones, who joined regular commentators Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson on the broadcast. Breen intends to return in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.