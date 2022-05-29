Game 48: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After losing the nightcap of their doubleheader Saturday evening at Fenway, the Red Sox look to rebound Sunday afternoon against Baltimore. Nick Pivetta goes to the hill for Boston. Here’s a preview:
ORIOLES (20-28): Mullins CF, Mancini LF, Santander RF, Mountcastle 1B, Rutschman DH, Odor 2B, Urias 3B, Chirinos C, Mateo SS.
Pitching: LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
RED SOX (22-25): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-4, 4.25 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Orioles vs. Pivetta: Robinson Chirinos 0-2, Austin Hays 0-13, Trey Mancini 1-14, Jorge Mateo 1-4, Ryan McKenna 1-1, Ryan Mountcastle 4-15, Cedric Mullins 7-18, Rougned Odor 1-6, Chris Owings 1-1, Anthony Santander 2-7, Ramón Urías 2-4
Red Sox vs. Zimmermann: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 1-9, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-0, Bobby Dalbec 0-8, Rafael Devers 2-6, Kiké Hernández 2-6, J.D. Martinez 2-7, Kevin Plawecki 2-3, Alex Verdugo 0-8, Christian Vázquez 1-6
Stat of the day: Pivetta (3-4, 4.25 ERA) enters his 10th start of the season having won three in a row. He has allowed just five earned runs in 22 innings during that span.
Notes: After throwing a two-hit complete game May 18 against Houston, Pivetta fanned five Chicago White Sox in six innings of three-run ball during his most recent start on Tuesday. ... Pivetta is 6-2 with a 3.83 ERA in nine career starts against Baltimore. He won three of his five head-to-head series last season, striking out 28 in 26 1/3 innings. ... Christian Vazquez went 3-for-4 Saturday night, tying his season-high hit total for the third time in five games. ... Baltimore is 3-3 on its current eight-game road trip and improved to 15-0 when leading after seven innings. ... Zimmermann (2-2, 3.78) takes the ball for Baltimore. He hasn’t won since May 8 against Kansas City despite pitching into the sixth inning in two of his last three starts. ... Zimmermann is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in four appearances, three starts, against the Red Sox for his career. All three starts came last season, when he went 1-0 with a 3.94 ERA across 16 innings. Six of the seven runs he allowed came over the last two of those games.
