Giana LaCedra strikes again with second straight no-hitter as No. 6 Lowell softball blanks Concord-Carlisle

On Sunday afternoon, LaCedra fired her second consecutive no-hitter, striking out 15 in a 3-0 shutout of host Concord-Carlisle.

Yet, the UMass Lowell-bound senior has never been better than the past four weeks.

Thanks to her dominance, the sixth-ranked Raiders (16-4) are currently No. 4 in the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Ratings with the tournament pairings scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

“She’s right on the money lately,” Lowell coach Bo Durso said. “She’s always around the plate; if she walks one person, that’s a lot. And she just has a lot of swings and misses against her.”

LaCedra enters the D1 tournament with 293 strikeouts, breaking her single-season school record of 230 strikeouts in 2021. This spring, the hard-throwing righthander has tossed three no-hitters, four one-hitters, and six two-hitters. She has 10 shutouts with a dazzling ERA of 0.35.

“Her best two pitches — and either one’s as good as the other — are the rise and the screwball,” Durso said. “Her changeup’s good, but she hasn’t had to use her changeup much lately because a lot of people aren’t getting around on her.”

Abby Grenier, Kay LaLiberty, Brianna Bonilla-Bartlett, Sophia Mirabal, Katrina Russell, Kaitlyn Doughty, and LaCedra had hits for Lowell. If the offense continues to produce, Durso believes that should be enough with LaCedra continuing to dominate in the circle.

“I tell my kids all the time [that] if we score three, we win,” he said. “So, that’s our mentality going in, but it’s a luxury having that mentality because you have a pitcher like her, and she’s been unbelievable.”

Methuen 3, Amesbury 2 — Kiele Coleman belted a game-tying two-run homer in the third inning and then scored the go-ahead win in the fifth on a two-out triple by Kyra Meuse as the host Rangers (14-5) handed No. 1 Amesbury (19-1) its first loss in the championship game of the Methuen Invitational.

North Andover 9, Andover 4 — Josilin Gove struck out eight in a complete game, adding two hits for the Scarlet Knights (12-8) in the consolation game of the Methuen Invitational. Maeve Gaffny and Brigid Gaffny each drove in three runs in the victory.

St. Mary’s 12, Lynn Classical 0 — Lily Newhall dazzled on the mound, striking out 13 hitters and allowing one hit in a complete game win for the No. 11 Spartans (16-3) in the semifinals of the Holland Tournament. Emely Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Jill Kirby added three RBIs on two hits.

Swampscott 7, St. Mary’s 6 — The Big Blue (9-11) plated seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the championship game of the Holland Tournament.

Triton 15, Pentucket 3 — Izzy Oldoni reached base three times and Emma Penniman earned the win for the Vikings (15-5), who finished tied atop the Cape Ann Kinney Division.

Baseball

Lynnfield 2, Reading 0 — Senior Ben Mullin fired a complete game shutout, scattering five hits and striking out four for the Pioneers (8-13) in the championship game of the Brendan Grant Memorial Tournament.

St. John’s Prep 6, Central Catholic 4 — Senior Nicholas Solitro was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for No. 20 Prep (12-7) in their comeback win over the No. 11 Raiders (14-8) in Danvers. Fellow senior Payton Palladino added a pair of hits and knocked in a run for the Eagles, who scored four in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure their fourth straight victory.

St. Mary’s 7, Lynn English 0 — Eric Bridges threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts, propelling the Spartans (12-9) to a win in the championship game of the Doug Mullins Memorial Tournament in Lynn.

Waltham 5, Lexington 0 — Drew Anderson struck out nine batters across six shutout innings in the nonleague win for the Hawks (11-9).

