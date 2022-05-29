Live updates: Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals, but first they must get past the Heat

After missing an opportunity to close out the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat in Game 6 at TD Garden, the Celtics have one more chance to advance when they take on Miami on Sunday night at FTX Arena.

“I mean, we’re frustrated,” Derrick White said. “But if it was easy, it wouldn’t be us.”

MIAMI — The Celtics admitted after their loss on Friday that, for some reason, they seem to make it harder on themselves.

Game 7 tips off at 8:30 p.m. You can watch on ESPN and listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

The Celtics are searching for their first appearance in the NBA Finals since 2010, and their first title since 2008.

Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Katie McInerney, and Scott Thurston will be offering live updates and analysis leading up to and throughout the game. Follow along below.

What to watch: Clutch moments — 6:10 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

When the Celtics have won during these playoffs, they’ve won big. Their last seven wins have come by 8 points or more, including romps by 25 and 20 points in this series against Miami.

But when games actually get close, the results have been less encouraging. Boston has played seven playoff games in which the score was within 5 points in the final three minutes, and it’s been outscored by 29.4 points per 100 possessions in these situations. It has also turned over the ball more than 20 percent of the time during these moments. It’s a small sample size, but the Celtics have to show they’re prepared to thrive in the clutch.

Mike Breen out for tonight — 6:00 p.m.

By Chad Finn

Mike Breen, the lead NBA play-by-play voice for ESPN and ABC, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss tonight’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics.

Mark Jones will replace him on the call, alongside the usual analysts, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Jones has been calling this series on ESPN Radio, along with analyst Doris Burke.

Per an ESPN spokesperson, Breen feels fine and expects to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday.

