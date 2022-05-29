Homer-happy Red Sox roll over Orioles, 12-2

Then came a doubleheader on Saturday that started at 12:11 p.m. and wrapped up a little more than nine hours later. Sunday was the first time since 2019 the Sox had a day game after a doubleheader the day before, so batting practice was canceled.

The Red Sox had a four-hour game in Chicago on Thursday night and arrived back in Boston as the sun was rising on Friday. There was barely enough time for a nap before reporting back to the park.

Alex Cora told his players to take their time getting to Fenway Park on Sunday. It was a “show and go” game after what had been a wearying few days of baseball.

Like an American Legion team, the Sox laced up their cleats and hit the field.

It was a winning formula, as Nick Pivetta pitched six strong innings and was backed by five home runs in a 12-2 victory against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Sox, who had 15 hits, have won four of six and nine of 12 to improve to 23-25. They can win the five-game series on Monday night with Rich Hill facing Tyler Wells.

Pivetta (4-4) allowed one run on five hits. He is 4-0 with a 1.59 earned run average in his five starts. Opponents have hit .165 in those games.

Orioles starter Bruce Zimmerman (2-3) was hurt by the long ball through his four innings.

Christian Vázquez (2 for 3, now hitting .302) doubled with out in the second inning and scored on Bobby Dalbec’s homer to left field. It was his second in three games.

Franchy Cordero followed with a two-out blast to center.

Rafael Devers continued his All-Star campaign with a rocket into the right-field bleachers leading off the third. Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández had solo shots in the fourth.

Zimmerman has allowed nine home runs over 10⅓ innings in his last two starts. Facing the Yankees and Red Sox in back-to-back road games will do that.

Cody Sedlock, a first-round pick in 2016, made his major league debut in the fifth inning for Baltimore. Xander Bogaerts singled with one out and scored on a double by Vázquez down the line in right field.

The Sox added five more runs in the eighth inning as they sent 11 men to the plate. Bogaerts and Cordero each had two-run doubles.

