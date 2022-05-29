Host Finland tops Canada in overtime for world hockey title

Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of three on three overtime and Finland beat Canada, 4-3, at Tampere, Finland, Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title. Finland completed an Olympics and world double after winning in China in February. Thomas Chabot was sent off for hooking, setting up the winning power play. With a four-on-three advantage, Manninen scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund . The countries met for the third straight time in the finals. Finland beat Canada in 2019 in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia. The 2020 event was canceled. Granlund scored twice and Joel Armia added a goal for Finland. Jussi Olkinuora made 19 saves. Dylan Cozens , Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, with Whiteclould and Comtois connecting late in the third with goalie Matt Tomkins off for an extra attacker. Whitecloud pulled Canada within one with 2:12 remaining to pull Canada within a goal and Comtois tied it with 1:24 to go. In the third-place game, David Pastrnak had a hat trick in the Czech Republic’s 8-4 victory over the United States.

Fake tickets blamed for Champions delay, chaos

A logjam of fans that led to a 35-minute delay of the start of Saturday’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool at Paris was caused by people attempting to use “fake tickets” to enter the match, the tournament’s organizer said. The problems with crowd control and access — which appeared to result from organizational failures rather than crowd misbehavior — saw thousands of fans, many of them Liverpool supporters with valid tickets, trapped in lines for hours, with few gates available for entry and a shortage of staff members on the ground. The confusion left fans locked out of their team’s biggest game of the season and created a potentially dangerous situation in which French police officers, wearing helmets and carrying shields, used canisters of what UEFA, which runs the Champions League, said was tear gas to keep the surging crowds at bay.

Miscellany

Famed jockey Piggott dead at 86

Lester Piggott, a jockey who won the English Derby nine times in his haul of victories in horse racing’s top events, has died. He was 86. Piggott’s death was confirmed to Britain’s PA news agency by horse racing trainer William Haggas, who is married to Piggott’s daughter, Maureen. Piggott will be remembered for being one of the greatest jockeys of all time. He was champion jockey in England 11 times and rode his first winner at the age of 12 and his last a few weeks short of his 59th birthday.

