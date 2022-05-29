Hurricanes, Rangers face Game 7 for a trip to the Eastern Conference final

The Hurricanes held off the Rangers for the Metropolitan Division title in a race that came down to the final week of the regular season. That, along with posting the NHL’s third-best record, gave them a second round of home-ice advantage at PNC Arena — where they have gone 7-0 in the longest streak by any team to start a postseason since 2014.

They’re both leaning on those experiences in another Game 7 on Monday night, the second winner-take-all matchup for each in these Stanley Cup playoffs. The winner goes to the Eastern Conference finals for a matchup with two-time reigning Cup champion Tampa Bay.

The Carolina Hurricanes have the home-ice advantage with the flawless record when playing in front of their rowdy home crowd. The New York Rangers have the resilience that’s been proven with a perfect mark in elimination games.

Advertisement

“I think there’s confidence just in general,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday. “We know when we play our game, we’re going to have a good chance. You can draw on whatever if you want. You’ve got another day, so it’s a good opportunity.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The home-ice advantage proved vital in surviving a first-round series against a Bruins team that had twice knocked the Canes out of the playoffs in the past three seasons, with Carolina winning a home Game 7 after losing all three road games.

The Hurricanes are right back in that position — holding serve at home but losing all three road games against the Rangers. Yet forward Vincent Trocheck and defenseman Tony DeAngelo both shrugged off whether having been in the situation before has any value.

“I think we’re dwelling on this home and away thing a little bit too much,” Trocheck said. “I mean, it’s a hockey game. When you get out on the ice, you’re not really focused on whether you’re going to go back to your own bed after the game or if you’re going to go to a hotel.”

Advertisement

Carolina is trying to improve to 7-0 in Game 7s since the former Hartford Whalers relocated to North Carolina in 1997. That includes the 2006 Stanley Cup finals against Edmonton with Brind’Amour as captain.

The Rangers aren’t fazed by the challenge, even while they’ve managed just one win in six road games during the playoffs. New York clawed back from a 3-1 first-round series deficit against Pittsburgh, including a Game 6 road win, and advanced with a Game 7 home win.

After winning three straight elimination games in that series, the Rangers have rallied from an 0-2 deficit in this one and forced Game 7 with a 5-2 win at Madison Square Garden — their fourth straight in an elimination game during this postseason.

“We found a way to win in Pittsburgh,” Rangers center Filip Chytil said after Saturday’s win. “It’s a Game 7 now. We have to find a way to win the game and just play how we play at home.”

Spezza retiring

Veteran Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza announced his retirement after a 19-season NHL career.

The 38-year-old is moving into the Maple Leafs’ front office as a special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas.

Taken second overall by Ottawa in the 2001 draft, Spezza spent his first 11 seasons with the Senators before joining the Dallas Stars in 2014 and Toronto in 2019.

Advertisement

Spezza finished with 995 points (363 goals and 632 assists) in 1,248 regular-season NHL games, with another 76 points (28 goals and 48 assists) in 97 playoff games.

“Hockey has been my life’s work and to be able to come home to Toronto and bookend my playing career where it started was incredible,” Spezza said in a statement. “To the fans — in Ottawa, Dallas, Toronto and across the league — your impact on the game is immeasurable. I’ll never be able to replicate that feeling of stepping onto the ice to the roar of the crowd, but it is something I’ll always remember. Thank you.”

The eighth captain in Ottawa franchise history, Spezza ranks sixth in games played (686), and second in goals (251), assists (436) and points (687) through his 11 seasons with the Senators.