Mansfield girls buzzing after dominant Division 3 victory on track; Bradley Diaz rallies Wakefield boys

Mansfield finished with 105 points, well ahead of runner-up Melrose (76), as a total team effort brought home the state title.

Even if the girls sank in the 4x400-meter relay, Mansfield would still win the team championship. Instead, the Hornets were crowned queen bees, winning the race to cap a dominant final day at Westfield State.

WESTFIELD — The Mansfield girls track and field team couldn’t take a deep breath until the final event Sunday. With one remaining, the Hornets had a large lead on Melrose, their closest competitor all day.

“Those girls put everything on the line, right until the very end,” Mansfield coach Carolina DiBiase said.

Anna Darlington, a senior, chipped in 10 with a first place in the 400 (58.88 seconds). Chloe Guthrie’s third-place effort (12.73) in the 100 meters followed by teammate Abigail Scott (12.78 seconds) added 11 more points. Caitlin Garrahy earned a silver in the shot put (10.26 meters).

In the 4x400, Darlington completed the handoff as anchor, and rounded the corner as screams from the Mansfield team echoed throughout the track. The senior finished the win in 4:07.36 and her team could finally release that deep breath.

Entering Sunday, Darlington was No. 2 seed for the 400 and was unsure how well she’d do. Following a scratch from the No. 1-seeded runner, Darlington was in position to not have to think about someone ahead of her having a better time, which paid off as she finished with her personal best.

“I am glad it’s ending like this,” she said of her final outdoor season. “I’m glad we had a really good year.”

The Wakefield boys' track and field team won the Division 3 championship at Westfield State. Lulu Kesin

Bradley Diaz knew coming into Day 2 that he could bring in 30 points for Wakefield. With Oliver Ames in the lead but Wakefield close behind, those points could make the difference.

Diaz got it done.

The senior won the 400 (49.83) and the 800 (1:58.56), and was part of the winning 4x800 relay (8:06.47). With a smile on his face and arms up in the air, he immediately embraced his teammates.

“I am extremely proud of how I’ve done . . . all I wanted to do was get my team the points we needed,” he said. “Thankfully, I didn’t do this alone, my team we all did great . . . that has been our goal since freshman year, to win states.”

Joshua Catino placed third in the pole vault (3.35 meters) and Lucas Kehoe was in fourth in the high jump (1.87 meters) for the Warriors.

“I am feeling unbelievable, especially for these seniors,” Wakefield coach Ruben Reinoso said.

Sunday’s title is the second for Wakefield, with the other coming in 2018. Wakefield finished with 76½ points, followed by Oliver Ames (64).

“We were finally able to do this and I am just so happy for these guys, we have come from so far away . . . I am so happy for the program and these seniors,” Reinoso said.

BOYS

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Westfield State University

100m — 1. Roman Conca, West Springfield, 0:10.9; 2. A’Yuri Clarke, Minnechaug, 0:11.01; 3. Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough, 0:11.06.

110m hurdles — 1. Alan Nguyen, Westborough, 0:15.07; 2. Dylan Buchanan, Mansfield, 0:15.7; 3. Gabriel Buffonge, Melrose, 0:15.84.

200m — 1. Gavin Thomas, Duxbury, 0:22.47; 2. Isaiah Grupee, Norwood, 0:22.59; 3. Kaden Taparausky, Shepherd Hill, 0:22.97.

400m — 1. Bradley Diaz, Wakefield, 0:49.83; 2. John Colleran, Walpole, 0:50.52; 3. Daniel Ward, Greater New Bedford, 0:51.16.

400m hurdles — 1. Colton Jacques, Billerica, 0:58.31; 2. Luke Wadzinski, Minnechaug, 0:58.98; 3. Evan Rawlings, Mansfield, 1:00.

800m — 1. Bradley Diaz, Wakefield, 1:58.56; 2. Jake Boudreau, Duxbury, 1:59.68; 3. Ajay Haridasse, Wakefield, 2:00.24.

Mile — 1. Kadyn Kabuga, Billerica, 4:27.62; 2. Aidan Dupill, Oliver Ames, 4:28.47; 3. Ben Stratton, Wakefield, 4:28.85.

2-mile — 1. Ryan Sarney, Oliver Ames, 9:26.31; 2. Daniel Burns, Billerica, 9:38.69; 3. Albert Ferreras, Greater Lowell, 9:39.74.

4 x 100 — 1. Duxbury, 0:43.27; 2. Mansfield, 0:43.9; 3. West Springfield, 0:44.01.

4 x 400 — 1. Walpole, 3:30.09; 2. Minnechaug, 3:30.52; 3. Plymouth North, 3:30.75.

4 x 800 — 1. Wakefield, 8:06.47; 2. Oliver Ames, 8:14.04; 3. Duxbury, 8:15.9.

High jump — 1. Matt Singletary, Stoughton, 6 feet 4 inches; 2. Nathan Shultz, North Attleborough, 6-2; 3. Jeremy Diehl, Minnechaug, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Jake Wall, Mansfield, 23 feet 11.25 inches; 2. Chambe Guthrie Jr., Mansfield, 21-7.75; 3. Alex Huynh, Stoughton, 21-4.75.

Pole vault — 1. Kevin Xu, Westborough, 13 feet 6 inches; 2. Alan Nguyen, Westborough, 13-0; 3. Ty Dalessio, Chicopee Comprehensive, 11-0.

Triple jump — 1. Fabrice Fouron, Oliver Ames, 42 feet 0.5 inches; 2. Collin Williamson, Oliver Ames, 42-0.5; 3. Fidendi Francois, Somerville, 41-0.

Shot put — 1. Yoofi Abaka, Burncoat, 57 feet 10.5 inches; 2. Brodie Clemente, North Attleborough, 54-0.5; 3. Jakye Touset, Chicopee Comprehensive, 50-0.5.

Discus — 1. Yoofi Abaka, Burncoat, 168 feet 1 inches; 2. Mark Etienvre, North Attleborough, 150-5; 3. Jakye Touset, Chicopee Comprehensive, 135-5.

Javelin — 1. Zachary Christenson, Shepherd Hill, 139 feet 5 inches; 2. Cooper Lawlor, Walpole, 139-1; 3. Steven Vovskco, Mansfield, 131-5.

Pentathlon — 1. Joseph Patt, Wakefield, 2647 points; 2. Andrew Nobrega, North Attleborough, 2351; 3. Kyle Brooks, Walpole, 2234.

Team results — 1. Wakefield, 76.5; 2. Oliver Ames, 64; 3. North Attleborough, 57; 4. Duxbury, 49; 5. Mansfield, 42.

GIRLS

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Westfield State University

100m — 1. Anane Awurabena, Burncoat, 0:12.7; 2. Lia Van Der Linde, Latin Academy, 0:12.71; 3. Chloe Guthrie, Mansfield, 0:12.73.

100m hurdles — 1. Simone Dunbar, Sharon, 0:14.76; 2. Katrina Sullivan, Plymouth South, 0:14.99; 3. Camryn Travis, Plymouth South, 0:15.31.

200m — 1. Shayla Ford, Stoughton, 0:26.52; 2. Anna Darlinton, Mansfield, 0:26.26; 3. Abigail Scott, Mansfield, 0:26.05.

400m — 1. Anna Darlinton, Mansfield, 0:58.8; 2. Fiona Recene, Wakefield, 0:59.85; 3. Caroline Kelleher, Westwood, 1:00.31.

400m hurdles — 1. Katrina Sullivan, Plymouth South, 1:06.21; 2. Brianna Phelan, Billerica, 1:06.89; 3. Caitlin Dumouchel, Mansfield, 1:08.09.

800m — 1. Anna Mackey, Melrose, 2:19.9; 2. Gretel Schewe, Milton, 2:23.46; 3. Mia Jilani, Milton, 2:25.33.

Mile — 1. Samantha Seabury, Wakefield, 5:08.44; 2. Katie Sobieraj, Oliver Ames, 5:09.38; 3. Anna McElhinney, Billerica, 5:11.36.

2-mile — 1. Samantha Seabury, Wakefield, 11:14.09; 2. Anna McElhinney, Billerica, 11:15.75; 3. Johanna Holmes, Oliver Ames, 11:48.86.

4 x 100 — 1. Mansfield, 0:50.24; 2. Walpole, 0:50.44; 3. Oliver Ames, 0:50.75.

4 x 400 — 1. Mansfield, 4:07.36; 2. Melrose, 4:08.34; 3. Wakefield, 4:10.49.

4 x 800 — 1. Oliver Ames, 9:44.31; 2. Milton, 9:52.11; 3. Walpole, 10:00.6.

High jump — 1. Haley McCormack, Tantasqua, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Taylor Pesce, Melrose, 5-2; 2. Scarlett Timm, Melrose, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Athena Cusson, Chicopee, 17 feet 8.75 inches; 2. Anna Buckley, Mansfield, 17-7.75; 3. Riley Paskow, Silver Lake, 17-4.5.

Pole vault — 1. Melinda Haagensen, Westborough, 10 feet 6 inches; 2. Emila Nadolski, Chicopee, 9-6; 3. Sophie Brown, Wakefield, 9-6.

Triple jump — 1. Taylor Pesce, Melrose, 36 feet 5.25 inches; 2. Eliza Lee, Walpole, 35-2.25; 3. Camryn Travis, Plymouth South, 34-8.25.

Shot put — 1. Hannah Debian, West Springfield, 34 feet 4 inches; 2. Caitlin Garrahy, Mansfield, 33-8; 3. Angel Brooks, Walpole, 33-3.5.

Discus — 1. Sophia Axelrod, Walpole, 111 feet 7 inches; 2. Megan Burns, North Attleborough, 99-4; 3. Maria Fareti, Chicopee, 98-0.

Javelin — 1. Caitlin Dumouchel, Mansfield, 129 feet 5 inches; 2. Kate Sikkema, Melrose, 118-11; 3. Abby Camelio, North Attleborough, 116-6.

Pentathlon — 1. Nyrah Joseph, Billerica, 2596 points; 2. Emily Ottomaniello, Agawam, 2253; 3. Elana Pukel, Milton, 2221.

Team results — 1. Mansfield, 95; 2. Melrose, 68; 3. Billerica, 55; 3. Walpole, 55; 5. Wakefield, 48.