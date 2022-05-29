fb-pixel Skip to main content
Mike Breen tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Game 7 of Celtics-Heat

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated May 29, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Mike Breen will miss Sunday's Game 7 after testing positive for COVID-19.Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Mike Breen, the lead NBA play-by-play voice for ESPN and ABC, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss tonight’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics.

Mark Jones will replace him on the call, alongside the usual analysts, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Jones has been calling this series on ESPN Radio, along with analyst Doris Burke.

Per an ESPN spokesperson, Breen feels fine and expects to call Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday.

