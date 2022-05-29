Newton North continues winning tradition with sweep of Division 1 track championships

It was a contested race, with the Tigers — who were seeded third — starting off trailing the lead pack and taking the lead in the anchor leg, but settling for second in 4 minutes, 2.64 seconds was just enough.

Needing to finish second or better in the 4x400, the foursome of Grace Doherty, Olivia Doherty, Ciara Evans and Lorna Arcese did just enough, placing second and scoring eight points to push the Tigers (75½) ahead of Westford (73½) and Lowell (71) to win the championship.

SHREWSBURY — With one event remaining in the MIAA Division 1 Track track and field championship Sunday, the Newton North girls trailed Westford Academy by six points.

“Our coaches didn’t tell us what place we needed to get, and I think they did that on purpose,” Olivia Doherty said.

Added Arcese: “We weren’t seeded at the top, but we did our best anyway.”

Not to be outdone, the Newton North boys overcame a 23-point deficit after Day 1 to claim the boys’ title (107½ points) ahead of St. John’s Prep (101) and Acton-Boxborough (73).

Just three months after sweeping the Division 1 indoor state championship, the Tigers did it again in the outdoor season.

“It doesn’t get old,” Newton North girls’ coach Joe Tranchita said after winning his fourth consecutive state indoor/outdoor championship across the last three years.

Remarkably, there wasn’t a single event winner on the girls’ side for Newton North, which Tranchita believes exemplifies the depth in his group.

“We don’t have a lot of top-end talent with our particular program, but we just have kids that work hard and go out there and do what they need to do,” Tranchita said.

For the boys, senior Max Klein led the Tigers charge with wins in the boys’ discus (151 feet, 11 inches) on Friday and shot put (62-8¼) on Sunday. His teammates — Alex Acuna (52-2¾) and Tommy Lin (49-4¾) — finished second and fourth in the shot put, respectively. The trio combined for 23 points, closing the gap on St. John’s Prep.

To Klein, it was just another day’s work.

“We have the best throwers squad in state history,” the Dartmouth commit said, heaping praise on Newton North throwing coach Mike Bauer for leading the program. “It’s expected of us.”

Junior Everton Muir also played a significant role in the Tigers’ comeback, winning the boys’ 100 meters (10.75) and anchoring the winning 4x100 (42.53) with the help of Brendan O’Guin, Donnell Harvey and Myles Scott.

Tranchita and boys’ coach Shawn Wallace take pride in their athletes not getting complacent and continuing the Tigers’ winning tradition.

“It was a heavyweight battle fight, and these guys stepped up and performed,” Wallace said. “It’s something that these guys should celebrate.”

With the teams jumping together and chanting “back-to-back,” celebrate is exactly what they did.

John Lung of Acton Boxborough was the clear winner of the boys' high jump at 6 feet, 8 inches. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

BOYS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Shrewsbury High

100m — 1. Everton Muir, Newton North, 0:10.75; 2. Samuel Pan, Acton-Boxborough, 0:10.87; 3. Chris McDonough, St. John’s Prep, 0:11.11.

110m hurdles — 1. Jordany Volquez-Grullon, Lawrence, 0:14.18; 2. Jason Bois, St. John’s Prep, 0:14.83; 3. Bradley Jocelyn, Brookline, 0:15.34.

200m — 1. Jordany Volquez-Grullon, Lawrence, 0:21.18; 2. Alex Landry, Acton-Boxborough, 0:21.35; 3. Myles Scott, Newton North, 0:21.57.

400m — 1. Justin Levy, Newton South, 0:48.94; 2. Alex Landry, Acton-Boxborough, 0:49.02; 3. Nataenel Vigo Catala, Haverhill, 0:49.06.

400m hurdles — 1. Noah Stegmeier, Acton-Boxborough, 0:56.65; 2. Adler Schultz, Newton North, 0:57.58; 3. Jayden Bai, Lexington, 0:58.73.

800m — 1. David Vandi, Lowell, 1:57.59; 2. Hatim Boukhtam, North Quincy, 1:58.11; 3. Colin Kirn, Andover, 1:58.83.

Mile — 1. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 4:13.3; 2. Tyler Tubman, Newton North, 4:16.18; 3. Paul Bergeron, Westford, 4:17.45.

2-mile — 1. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 9:19.23; 2. Nathan Lopez, St. John’s Prep, 9:20.3; 3. Charlie Tuttle, St. John’s Prep, 9:26.13.

4 x 100 — 1. Newton North, 0:42.53; 2. Weymouth, 0:42.88; 3. St. John’s Prep, 0:43.22.

4 x 400 — 1. Lexington, 3:21.87; 2. Newton North, 3:22.09; 3. Newton South, 3:25.11.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 8:02.91; 2. Andover, 8:03.21; 3. Westford, 8:05.74.

High jump — 1. John Lung, Acton-Boxborough, 6 feet 8 inches; 2. Drew McStay, St. John’s Prep, 6-4; 3. Brendan Weissel, Newton South, 6-0.

Long jump — 1. Aaron Morris, Lowell, 22 feet 4 inches; 2. Kymari Latney, Springfield Central, 22-0; 3. Chris McDonough, St. John’s Prep, 21-11.25.

Pole vault — 1. Chris Worthley, Andover, 12 feet 6 inches; 2. Jake Willingham, Shrewsbury, 12-6; 3. Tyler Drummey, Andover, 12-6.

Triple jump — 1. Tireni Asenuga, St. John’s Prep, 43 feet 2.5 inches; 2. Stephon Patrick, St. John’s Prep, 43-1; 3. Dagne Auditore, Brookline, 42-10.5.

Shot put — 1. Max Klein, Newton North, 62 feet 8.25 inches; 2. Alex Acuna, Newton North, 52-2.75; 3. Zezo Beshir, Newton South, 49-7.75.

Discus — 1. Max Klein, Newton North, 151 feet 11 inches; 2. Kaden Cassidy, Lexington, 141-10; 3. Harley Phillippe, Lowell, 135-4.

Javelin — 1. Ethan Gattoni, Attleboro, 170 feet 10 inches; 2. Ben Daly, Methuen, 161-7; 3. Daithi Quinn, North Quincy, 151-2.

Pentathlon — 1. Dylan Aliberti, St. John’s Prep, 3028 points; 2. Ryan Hatem, Newton South, 3024; 3. Brandon Riley, Weymouth, 2969.

Team results — 1. Newton North, 107.5; 2. St. John’s Prep, 101; 3. Acton-Boxborough, 73; 4. Lexington, 50; 5. Brookline, 45.

Kylee Bernard of Cambridge followed up winning her heat of the 200 meters by also finishing first in the final. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

GIRLS

MIAA Division 1 Championship

at Shrewsbury High

100m — 1. Elliana Tweedie, Westford, 0:12.19; 2. Melissa White, Acton-Boxborough, 0:12.41; 3. Shakira Cadet, Durfee, 0:12.55.

100m hurdles — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 0:14.66; 2. Sarah Dumas, Franklin, 0:15.32; 3. Annamaria Mbuyu, Lowell, 0:15.7.

200m — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:24.71; 2. Elliana Tweedie, Westford, 0:24.83; 3. Nyah Santana, Wachusett, 0:25.15.

400m — 1. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:56.09; 2. Marielsa McBride, Lexington, 0:57.21; 3. Nia Mainer-Smith, Taunton, 0:58.49.

400m hurdles — 1. Abby Desmarais, Framingham, 1:04.23; 2. Sarah Dumas, Franklin, 1:04.72; 3. Lorna Arcese, Newton North, 1:07.18.

800m — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 2:11.93; 2. Camille Jordan, Brookline, 2:15.24; 3. Lily Bulczynski, Newton South, 2:16.78.

Mile — 1. Amelia Everett, Newton South, 5:02.98; 2. Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill, 5:10.27; 3. Miana Caraballo, Methuen, 5:11.1.

2-mile — 1. Miana Caraballo, Methuen, 11:16.39; 2. Molly Kiley, Andover, 11:17.99; 3. Aoife Shovlin, Cambridge, 11:23.35.

4 x 100 — 1. Framingham, 0:49.19; 2. Newton North, 0:49.31; 3. Westford, 0:49.5.

4 x 400 — 1. Franklin, 4:02.01; 2. Newton North, 4:02.64; 3. Lexington, 4:03.42.

4 x 800 — 1. Brookline, 9:28.84; 2. Newton North, 9:39.81; 3. Weymouth, 9:41.86.

High jump — 1. Amelie Jamanka, Cambridge, 5 feet 4 inches; 2. Marielsa McBride, Lexington, 5-4; 3. Paige Keneally, Wachusett, 5-2.

Long jump — 1. Sydney Harding, Westford, 17 feet 10.5 inches; 2. Annamaria Mbuyu, Lowell, 17-9; 3. Quinn Petzold, Lowell, 17-7.5.

Pole vault — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 11 feet 0 inches; 2. Olivia Foster, Andover, 10-0; 3. Lily Brown, Andover, 10-0.

Triple jump — 1. Annamaria Mbuyu, Lowell, 36 feet 2 inches; 2. Maya Drouillard, Waltham, 35-10; 3. Jodi Parrott, Andover, 35-8.

Shot put — 1. Ronnie Jones, Lowell, 40 feet 2.75 inches; 2. Skye Petrie-Cameron, Newton North, 40-1; 3. Lindsay Isaacs, Wachusett, 39-5.5.

Discus — 1. Ronnie Jones, Lowell, 120 feet 11 inches; 2. Raquel Batista-Vieira, Lexington, 113-8; 3. Kathleen Yates, Andover, 113-0.

Javelin — 1. Elizabeth Hopkins, Franklin, 112 feet 1 inches; 2. Ainsley Weber, Weymouth, 107-6; 3. Elayna Marinelli, Attleboro, 106-9.

Pentathlon — 1. Megan Frazee, Westford, 3211 points; 2. Maggie McInerney, Acton-Boxborough, 2591; 3. Paige Keneally, Wachusett, 2527.

Team results — 1. Newton North, 75.5; 2. Westford, 73.5; 3. Lowell, 71; 4. Andover, 63; 5. Wachusett, 60.





Joseph Pohoryles can be reached at joseph.pohoryles@globe.com.