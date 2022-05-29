North Andover boys, Wellesley girls put it all together for Division 2 track championships

With a time of 4 minutes, 19.22 seconds, Connolly’s winning effort helped propel the Scarlet Knights to their second MIAA Division 2 track and field championship in program history and first since 2015. The Scarlet Knights won with 107 points, ahead of second-place Central Catholic (79 points) and third-place Hingham (56 points).

HINGHAM –– As Ryan Connolly crossed the finish line Sunday at Hingham High School, the North Andover junior flailed his arms in the air, knowing that he had set a personal record and won the boys’ mile.

With depth and a strong senior class, coach Steve Nugent and North Andover won its first Division 2 title since 2015.

Senior Jack Determan (second, 4:20.94), senior Ronan McGarry (fifth, 4:22.86), and junior Camden Reiland (sixth, 4:23.04) all contributed to the mile to push the Scarlet Knights to victory.

Advertisement

“To have it all come together, it’s what you dream about,” North Andover coach Steve Nugent said. “We build our program on depth. To have . . . COVID not impact it, injuries not impact it, and allow the kids to do what they are capable of doing, it brings you to tears. It’s an awesome memory.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Wellesley girls claimed their third state title in the last four years, earning 130 points. North Andover finished in second with 73½ points and Central Catholic third with 45½ points.

Wellesley coach John Griffith and his seniors celebrated the program's third Division 2 title in four years. CAM KERRY

Wellesley won all three relays and set two meet records in the process. Junior Lauren Kaughey, freshman Delaney Dyer, freshman Elise Dupont, and senior Rory Clare posted a time of 9:30.08 in the 4x800 meter relay to shatter the meet record (9:40.90, set in 2008 by Franklin). Senior Abigail Tucker, senior Chantal Coelho, sophomore Emily Carp, and junior Abby Lothian made history by running a 48.37 in the 4x100, breaking the 2006 record held by North Attleborough (49.17). Sophomore Jaia Jacobs, senior Anya Kochling, sophomore Sophia Weene, and senior Meghan Webb combined to earn first place in the 4x400 with a time of 4:04.85.

Advertisement

“It amazes me what they can do,” Wellesley coach John Griffith said. “The pressure’s on and they step up every time. It’s truly incredible.”

Clare won her third championship of the weekend, completing the mile in 5:02.05 and besting the field by over six seconds.

After winning the triple jump on Friday by posting a distance of 44 feet, 8 inches, Hingham senior Avery Warshaw won the long jump (22-1) and the high jump (6-4, tiebreaker on jumps).

“After the long jump, I wanted the jump triple crown,” said Warshaw, a Montana State commit. “It’s pretty cool. My dad said yesterday that it’s a good way to go out. I’m just happy, I’m on top of the world.”

Wellesley coach John Griffith and his seniors celebrated the program's third Division 2 title in four years. CAM KERRY

BOYS

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Hingham High School

100m — 1. Datrell Jones, Catholic Memorial, 0:10.99; 2. Ethan Pater, Central Catholic, 0:11.12; 3. Eric Perkins, Catholic Memorial, 0:11.21.

110m hurdles — 1. Easton Tan, Winchester, 0:14.52; 2. Sean Golembiewski, Hopkinton, 0:15.31; 3. Alexander Niejadlik, North Andover, 0:15.39.

200m — 1. Michael Harden, Reading, 0:21.59; 2. Devon Marshall, Catholic Memorial, 0:22.12; 3. Ethan Pater, Central Catholic, 0:22.14.

400m — 1. Kaiden Nobrega, Central Catholic, 0:49.49; 2. Drew Waldron, Natick, 0:50.66; 3. Jackson Coelho, Belmont, 0:51.

400m hurdles — 1. Tom Shetzline, Hingham, 0:56.13; 2. Aden Pemble, Central Catholic, 0:56.34; 3. George Pomer, Belmont, 0:58.14.

800m — 1. Jack Determan, North Andover, 1:54.7; 2. Wes Kleiman, Concord-Carlisle, 1:56.51; 3. Alden Huang, Wellesley, 1:56.61.

Mile — 1. Ryan Connolly, North Andover, 4:19.22; 2. Jack Determan, North Andover, 4:20.94; 3. Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial, 4:21.49.

Advertisement

2-mile — 1. Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial, 9:15.76; 2. Ryan Connolly, North Andover, 9:17.19; 3. Patrick Healey, Bishop Feehan, 9:22.3.

4 x 100 — 1. Catholic Memorial, 0:42.1; 2. Winchester, 0:43.54; 3. Central Catholic, 0:43.62.

4 x 400 — 1. Central Catholic, 3:26.6; 2. Reading, 3:27.08; 3. North Andover, 3:29.3.

4 x 800 — 1. North Andover, 8:02.03; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 8:06.92; 3. Wellesley, 8:07.07.

High jump — 1. Avery Warshaw, Hingham, 6 feet 4 inches; 2. Brogan Madden, Algonquin, 6-4; 3. Jon Mignacca, Bishop Feehan, 6-2.

Long jump — 1. Avery Warshaw, Hingham, 22 feet 1 inches; 2. Tyler Yen, Wellesley, 21-11; 3. Devon Marshall, Catholic Memorial, 21-4.75.

Pole vault — 1. Adam Beckman, Algonquin, 11 feet 6 inches; 2. Justice McGrail, Central Catholic, 11-0; 3. Noah Buttner, Lincoln-Sudbury, 10-0; 3. Ethan Belongia, North Andover, 10-0; 3. Brendan O’Horo, Hingham, 10-0.

Triple jump — 1. Avery Warshaw, Hingham, 44 feet 8 inches; 2. Rikervin Encarnacion, Leominster, 43-3; 3. Tom Shetzline, Hingham, 42-5.75.

Shot put — 1. Grant Eastin, Beverly, 52 feet 11.5 inches; 2. Jacob Reinach, Natick, 51-7.5; 3. Peter Gardikas, Peabody, 47-11.

Discus — 1. Jacob Reinach, Natick, 154 feet 4 inches; 2. Napoleon Suderman, Winchester, 147-3; 3. Nathan Jacques, North Andover, 145-7.

Javelin — 1. Edward Webb, Wellesley, 177 feet 5 inches; 2. Dylan Hayward, Bridgewater-Raynham, 174-0; 3. Matthew Wessel, North Andover, 173-10.

Pentathlon — 1. Suuna Kalemera, Central Catholic, 10 points; 2. Carson Moellering, Natick, 8; 3. Caleb Agbor, North Andover, 6.

Advertisement

Team results — 1. North Andover, 107; 2. Central Catholic, 79; 3. Hingham, 56; 4. Catholic Memorial, 54; 4. Natick, 54.

GIRLS

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Hingham High School

100m — 1. Chantal Coelho, Wellesley, 0:12.3; 2. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 0:12.44; 3. Abigail Lothian, Wellesley, 0:12.5.

100m hurdles — 1. Janessa Duren, Central Catholic, 0:15.07; 2. Emma Mills, Hingham, 0:15.18; 3. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 0:15.34.

200m — 1. Chantal Coelho, Wellesley, 0:24.83; 2. Diamani Canuto, Leominster, 0:25.6; 3. Obi Akubude, Concord-Carlisle, 0:25.61.

400m — 1. Diamani Canuto, Leominster, 0:58.2; 2. Annie Comella, Wellesley, 0:59.84; 3. Kelsey Tarby, Hingham, 1:00.35.

400m hurdles — 1. Janessa Duren, Central Catholic, 1:04.81; 2. Megan Webb, Wellesley, 1:04.82; 3. Lillie Caiazzo, Wellesley, 1:05.2.

800m — 1. Rory Clare, Wellesley, 2:12.92; 2. Nubia Pereira, Woburn, 2:15.24; 3. Charlotte Henning, Marshfield, 2:15.75.

Mile — 1. Rory Clare, Wellesley, 5:02.05; 2. Elizabeth Donahue, Reading, 5:08.95; 3. Ava LoVuolo, Marshfield, 5:09.45.

2-mile — 1. Anna Boyd, Bishop Feehan, 10:58.94; 2. Elizabeth Donahue, Reading, 10:59.28; 3. Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Marshfield, 11:12.97.

4 x 100 — 1. Wellesley, 0:48.37; 2. Woburn, 0:49.87; 3. Hingham, 0:50.83.

4 x 400 — 1. Wellesley, 4:04.85; 2. Hingham, 4:07.98; 3. Central Catholic, 4:08.48.

4 x 800 — 1. Wellesley, 9:30.08; 2. Marshfield, 9:39.22; 3. North Andover, 9:52.3.

High jump — 1. Lindsey Wilson, Peabody, 5 feet 6 inches; 2. Diamani Canuto, Leominster, 5-4; 3. Charlotte DiRocco, Concord-Carlisle, 5-4.

Long jump — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 18 feet 1.25 inches; 2. Gabrielle Pierre, Lincoln-Sudbury, 18-0.75; 3. Megan Webb, Wellesley, 17-8.25.

Advertisement

Pole vault — 1. Emilie Bell, Arlington, 10 feet 0 inches; 2. Veralie Perrier, Central Catholic, 10-0; 3. Mia Gorman, Algonquin, 9-6.

Triple jump — 1. Nethica Auguste, Bridgewater-Raynham, 36 feet 10.5 inches; 2. Priscilla De Carvalho, Algonquin, 35-8; 3. Sydney O’Shea, King Philip, 35-6.

Shot put — 1. Brooke Serak, Bishop Feehan, 37 feet 11.75 inches; 2. Jenna Bard, North Andover, 37-7.75; 3. Katherine Powers, Hopkinton, 35-2.75.

Discus — 1. Katherine Powers, Hopkinton, 139 feet 6 inches; 2. Jenna Bard, North Andover, 111-3; 3. Ainsley Chittick, North Andover, 110-7.

Javelin — 1. Elena Westphal, Algonquin, 112 feet 9 inches; 2. Fiona Rigby, Arlington, 109-4; 3. Jenna Bard, North Andover, 107-7.

Pentathlon — 1. Cyndea Labissiere, Woburn, 2845 points; 2. Olivia Siwicki, North Andover, 2635; 3. Sydney O’Shea, King Philip, 2557.

Team results — 1. Wellesley, 130; 2. North Andover, 73.5; 3. Algonquin, 45.5; 3. Central Catholic, 45.5; 5. Peabody, 42.5.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.