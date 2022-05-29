Now a consistent presence in center field, Kiké Hernández showing he can really get defensive

“He works at it. He’s always looking for [scouting] information and trying to get better,” manager Alex Cora said Sunday before the Sox played the Baltimore Orioles.

Through Saturday, Hernández had four defensive runs saved, tied for second among all center fielders. Jose Siri of the Astros was first with five.

Kiké Hernández has started 45 games for the Red Sox this season, all in center field. It’s the longest streak of games at one position in his career and it shows in how well he has played defensively.

The presence of Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field has helped. The former Gold Glove center fielder has five DRS and his presence allows Hernández to cheat a step or two into the left field gap on certain batters.

Hernández started 45 games at second base last season and four at shortstop. Prior to that he played all over the field for the Dodgers.

“[Hernández] can be an elite second baseman,” Cora said. “But last year he played a lot in center for the first time in his career. At second [base], he wasn’t the defender that he was in LA.

“But now just being out there on a daily basis really helps. He sees the game differently.”

Hernández has a quicker first step this season. He also improved how he sets up to catch a fly ball and make a throw.

“I’ve always wanted to win a Gold Glove,” Hernández said. “It helps to be playing the same position. It’s been fun.”

Sale ramping up

Chris Sale is scheduled to throw off the mound three times this week at the team complex in Fort Myers.

“He’s feeling really good,” Cora said.

The Sox are sending head athletic trainer Brad Pearson to evaluate Sale, who is returning from a fractured rib suffered in March. Pearson also has a prominent role in preparation for the amateur draft, and will be working on that as well.

Typically, a pitcher will progress from bullpen sessions to facing hitters in batting practice 2-3 times before pitching in minor league games and building up to six innings and 90-plus pitches.

There is no schedule yet for when Sale will leave Florida. Barring another setback, it’s possible Sale could return in mid-July.

Righthanded reliever Hansel Robles, who is on the injured list with back spasms, also will travel to Florida. James Paxton, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, will stay with the major league team and continue his throwing program.

Go Green

In support of the Celtics, Cora wore a green “Believe in Boston” t-shirt and a green Sox cap to his pre-game press conference.

If the Celtics beat Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, they would play Game 1 of the Finals on Thursday in San Francisco against the Warriors.

The Sox will be in San Francisco that day before starting a series against Oakland on Friday. There was talk about getting a suite at Chase Center but it could be cost prohibitive.

“We had a conversation the other day. It’s very expensive to go to that game. Even for [the players],” Cora said. “We’ll find a place to watch it.”

The least expensive ticket on the Warriors website was $635 as of Sunday afternoon, with courtside seats at $45,000.

Hill up next

The Sox finish up the unusual five-game series with a Memorial Day night game on Monday. Rich Hill gets the start against righthander Tyler Wells. Hill has a 3.86 ERA in eight starts, going into the fifth inning six times. It has been just what the Sox wanted from the 42-year-old lefty. “The art of pitching is what he represents,” Cora said. “Different fastballs at 88 [mph], different breaking balls, pitching around guys to get the next one, changing his delivery. He’s been solid.” … Sunday marked the first time since June 9, 2019 that the Sox played a day game after a doubleheader of nine-inning games. The players had a late report time and the lineup was not posted until noon as Cora wanted to take stock of where everybody was physically.

