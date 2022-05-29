Celtics claw out a Game 7 they never trailed, and other observations as they beat the Heat for a spot in the NBA Finals

So when the Heat charged back from a 13-point deficit with less than four minutes left in regulation in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Boston had to do it once more. But this team, despite its flaws, is remarkably resilient, and it provided the most important example Sunday, doing just enough to hang on for a 100-96 win and advance to the NBA Finals.

MIAMI — The Celtics understand little has come easily this season, and they say they would have it no other way.

When the final buzzer sounded Sunday, players from Boston’s bench streamed on the court in celebration. Al Horford, who will make the first Finals appearance of his lengthy career, collapsed as he was overcome by emotion, before his teammates came and picked him up.

Two free throws by Marcus Smart gave the Celtics, who led by 15 after the first quarter, a seemingly comfortable 98-85 lead with 3:35 left. But the Heat responded with an 11-0 run, mostly by attacking for layups, and some of Boston’s old flaws resurfaced. Smart missed a pair of open 3-pointers, and a wayward Brown drive resulted in a charge, giving Miami possession down by five.

Max Strus drilled a 3-pointer with 44.4 seconds left to pull the Heat within 98-96, and after Smart missed a layup inside, Butler grabbed the rebound and dribbled upcourt. He is not an excellent 3-point shooter, but he is one of the most clutch players in the game today, so when he was unmarked at the top of the key, he pulled up to try and give his team a lead.

It caromed off the rim, and the Celtics briefly exhaled.

Smart was fouled and hit two free throws with 11.4 seconds left, and Strus missed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key. After a non-shooting foul was called on Boston, Strus missed another deep one, and the celebration could begin.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Boston. Butler, who played the entire game, had 35 points, but will probably most remember the three he failed to get.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Heat guard Tyler Herro was cleared to play after missing three games because of a groin strain, but it certainly appeared that head coach Erik Spoelstra was viewing it as a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency situation, as he went with guards Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent as his first two subs.

But then the Heat found themselves down by 15 points in the opening minute of the second quarter, and that probably qualified. Herro missed his first shot, an off-balance corner 3-pointer, and then left an easy pull-up short. But the initial damage was done at the other end, as the Celtics relentlessly tried to put Herro into actions so they could attack.

⋅ Once again, the Celtics took the early energy out of this arena with a fast start. There appeared to be a concerted effort to ignite transition opportunities whenever possible, and the Heat were caught sleeping a few times. Boston had 13 fast-break points in the opening quarter, one fewer than its Game 6 total. That helped it push to a 32-17 lead after one.

But that figure leveled out in the second quarter, when Miami’s parade to the free-throw line helped hold the Celtics without a fast-break point. In related news, the 15-point edge was sliced to 6.

⋅ Grant Williams barreled upcourt for three of those baskets, using his nice mix of speed and strength to pose challenges. But he collected his third foul three minutes into the second quarter, a significant development considering center Robert Williams, who has been slowed by knee soreness, didn’t seem to be moving especially well.

⋅ Williams’s third also put the Heat into the penalty for the rest of the quarter. They took advantage by continuing to draw fouls, but failed to capitalize by actually making the shots. Miami, which was 24 for 25 from the line in Game 6, was 14 for 22 in the first half Sunday. Their six-point deficit could have looked considerably better.

⋅ Heat guard Kyle Lowry picked up his second foul at the 8:59 mark of the second quarter. For many coaches, that’s an insta-pull for the rest of the quarter, but that rarely turns out to be the proper call, especially for guards.

Spoelstra stuck with his savvy veteran and Lowry didn’t commit another foul in the period.

⋅ Al Horford was a defensive menace during the opening quarter. He had an incredible block when Max Strus challenged him for a dunk, came up with a nice strip on an Oladipo drive, and in between provided real resistance whenever the Heat looked to attack.

⋅ After taking just one shot in the fourth quarter of the Game 6 loss, Tatum seemed determined to show real aggression as a scorer. He fired up 13 first-half shots, but may have been forcing the issue just a bit. He had some uncharacteristically bad misses, including an air-ball and a jumper that skidded off the backboard.

⋅ Butler, meanwhile, had no such trouble. He followed up his 47-point Game 6 masterpiece with another dominant first half. He hunted one-on-one matchups against Derrick White, and had success backing down smaller defenders and getting to the foul line. He played the entire first half and scored 24 points.

⋅ Strus appeared to pull the Heat within 56-54 on a 3-pointer with 11:03 left in the third. But a few minutes later, it was announced that a review had determined Strus stepped out of bounds before taking the shot.

Flips such as this one are usually related to the shot clock. This was extremely rare.

⋅ Butler is a very good defender, but playing an entire game is taxing on anyone. In the third quarter, the Celtics seemed to go at Butler more often than usual, perhaps trying to wear him down at that end of the floor to eventually limit his effectiveness at the other.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com.