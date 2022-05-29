Taylor Walls, Ji-Man Choi help Rays salvage four-game split against Yankees

Walls, in a 1-for-34 slide, homered on a 3-1 fastball from Luis Severino (3-1) for a 2-1 lead in the fifth and then made an outstanding defensive play at second to end the eighth inning. With a runner on third, Walls ranged to the shortstop side of the base, diving to grab Aaron Hicks’ grounder. Walls popped to his feet and threw out Hicks by a step at first.

Taylor Walls and Ji-Man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the Rays scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a 4-2 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla., that gained Tampa a four-game split.

“If we don’t make those plays it could be a different ballgame,” said Walls, who also started an inning-ending double play from third base on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s grounder in the sixth. “The momentum goes to their side, not ours.”

Walls had said Thursday night that the Yankees were “beatable” and the Rays weren’t going away.

“There was no shade thrown at them when I said that. I think that comment got blown way out of proportion,” he said. “All I meant is that the Tampa Bay Rays can play and beat any team in this league. I don’t speak for just this team, I think everybody around the league knows that as well. Any day of the week, any team can be beat, so that’s all I meant by that comment.”

Gleyber Torres had three hits, including a second-inning home run against Shane McClanahan (5-2). Torres’ ninth home run of the season matched in 161 plate appearances his total in 516 last season.

Severino, who was forced to switch from a gray glove to a brown model by umpires before his first pitch, walked his first two batters of the seventh, Wander Franco and Choi, then struck out Manuel Margot, whose 15-game hitting streak was snapped, and was replaced by Ron Marinaccio.

Marinaccio walked Walls and pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez on five pitches each, forcing in a run. Marinaccio then hit Mike Zunino on the back, just below the left shoulder, with a first-pitch slider, giving the Rays a 4-1 lead.

“You’ve got to make ‘em beat you, and today we didn’t do that,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 18th home run, a drive off Colin Poche in the eighth. Judge was the designated hitter after three straight days on the outfield in the articifial turf.

J.P. Feyereisen pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season in two chances.

New York, finishing a stretch of 23 games in 22 days, went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and is hitting .198 in its last nine games, scoring two runs or fewer in six of them.

Hicks went 0 for 4 and is in a 7-for-52 slide, dropping his average to .200. Joey Gallo also went 0 for 4 and is in a 2-for-31 slump with 19 strikeouts, lowering his average to .167. Gallo was ninth in the batting order for the second straight day, the lowest he’s been in the batting order since 2017.

Castro powers Tigers past Guardians

Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games, Jeimer Candelario also connected and the Detroit Tigers beat the visiting Cleveland Guardians, 2-1. Detroit won despite getting just four hits. The Tigers beat Cleveland for just the seventh time in their last 28 games at Comerica Park. Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits in his second major league start. The 24-year-old righthander struck out four and walked none before exiting with lower-body cramping. Acquired from the Los Angeles Angels as part of the trade for Justin Upton in 2017, Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo last week to take the spot of injured starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez. Alex Lange (2-1) got four outs for the win. Gregory Soto, the sixth Detroit pitcher, worked around a two-out single and closed for his eighth save . . . Sonny Gray cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals, 7-3, in Minneapolis behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer. Gray (3-1) allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row before Andrew Benintendi’s single leading off the seventh. Gray didn’t walk a batter and struck out four as his ERA dropped to 2.41 in his first season in Minnesota.

Burnes, Brewers shut out Cardinals

Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 win over the host St. Louis Cardinals. Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers, who gained a split of the four-game set. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10. Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, passed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth game in a row with 11. Burnes (3-2) threw 70 strikes out of 99 pitches and recorded his eighth quality start in 10 appearances, allowing just two hits and one walk . . . Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and the Washington Nationals held off the Colorado Rockies, 6-5. Soto added a double and a walk for the host Nationals, who took three of four from the Rockies. Lane Thomas had a two-run homer. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-5) exited with an apparent left leg injury with two outs in the sixth inning. He landed awkwardly on his 107th pitch and pointed to his leg. Freeland, who was helped off the field, was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out two . . . Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of an 11-hit barrage in Atlanta’s 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season. Of the Braves’ 11 hits, six were doubles and three were homers. Ozuna’s second homer of the game, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third. It was Atlanta’s longest homer of the season . . . Evan Longoria drove a 3-2 pitch from Art Warren for a three-run, opposite-field homer to key a six-run inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants over the host Cincinnati Reds, 6-4, avoiding a three-game sweep. Longoria’s home run, a drive to right, was his fourth in four games.

White Sox SS Anderson injures groin

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Sunday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with a right groin strain. Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins’ fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field. He will undergo further evaluation Monday . . . The Toronto Blue Jays scratched slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. from their starting lineup Sunday due to soreness in his left wrist. Guerrero was in the Blue Jays’ initial lineup as the designated hitter before being removed about 2½ before first pitch against the Los Angeles Angels. Guerrero, who was batting .256 with nine homers and 24 RBIs, homered off the left field pole at Angel Stadium against Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night. Guerrero has missed only one previous game this season, and he had played in 266 of the Blue Jays’ previous 268 games dating to 2020 . . . The Chicago Cubs placed lefthander Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a left shoulder strain. Miley, 35, also missed the start of the season with left elbow inflammation. He is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago.

