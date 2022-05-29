Tufts falls to Middlebury in Division 3 women’s lacrosse national championship

Middlebury (22-1) exploded for seven goals in the fourth quarter to break open a close game, as the Panthers won the program’s eighth NCAA women’s lacrosse championship.

The teams split two earlier games: Middlebury defeated Tufts, 14-7, on the Jumbos’ home field in the regular season and Tufts earned the program’s second NESCAC title with a 9-8 victory in the NESCAC championship game three weeks ago.

Jane Earley scored six goals with an assist for Middlebury College as the Panthers won the NCAA Division 3 women’s lacrosse championship with a 13-5 victory over Tufts University on Sunday at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.

Middlebury claimed its third title in the last seven years and has won 10 straight NCAA Tournament games dating back to the 2019 season.

This was a 7-5 game early in the fourth quarter after Tufts sisters Kathryn Delaney and Madeline Delaney connected on a goal to pull the Jumbos within two. However, the Panthers tallied six in a row during the final nine minutes for the 13-5 final.

Earley gave the Panthers a lift right from the start, knifing through the Jumbo defense on the right side to open the scoring 2:02 into the contest. Earley made it 2-0 three minutes later, creating shooting space and firing a shot past Tufts’ goalie Molly Laliberty. Defender Emma White carried the ball up the field and dished a pass to Lily Riseberg for a 3-0 edge. After the Jumbos got on the board on a tally by Sami Rothstein with 6:22 on the clock, Kelcey Dion gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead, bouncing a shot just under the crossbar. Middlebury limited the Jumbos to one shot and forced eight turnovers in the first quarter.

Earley made it 5-1 47 seconds into the second stanza, before Tufts made a push with back-to-back goals that trimmed the margin to 5-3 and that score carried into the halftime break.

Middlebury’s Hope Shue scored off a free position to give the Panthers a 6-3 cushion with 9:19 on the clock. The Jumbos closed the gap to a pair of scores (6-4) with 5:29 remaining on a goal from Genna Gibbons.

The teams traded goals 24 seconds apart in the opening minutes of the final stanza. Grace Getman picked up a free ball on her own free-position attempt and scored with 14:10 on the clock, while Delaney countered on the ensuing possession for the Jumbos.

That’s when Earley took over for the Panthers. She charged her way to the net for a score to make it 8-5 and 56 seconds later cashed in on a free-position bid. Earley extended the lead to 10-5 with 7:11 left in the game with a high shot just over the stick of Laliberty. Getman spun past a defender and scored, while Earley set up Susan Rowley from 10 yards with a pass to make it a 12-5 lead. Rowley put the finishing touches on the title, quick sticking an offering from Riseberg for the 13-5 final.

Annie Enrietto earned the win in goal with four saves, finishing the year with an unblemished 16-0 mark.

For the Jumbos, Mae Briody had a goal and two assists, while Anna Clarke finished with four ground balls. Laliberty recorded nine stops in goal.



