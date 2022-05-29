After Sunday’s vote, Colombia’s election heads to a runoff

If the results hold, the two men will compete in a runoff election June 19 that is shaping up to be one of the most consequential in the country’s history. At stake is the country’s economic model, its democratic integrity, and the livelihoods of millions of people pushed into poverty during the pandemic.

Two anti-establishment candidates, Gustavo Petro, a leftist, and Rodolfo Hernández, a right-wing populist, captured the top two spots in Colombia’s presidential election Sunday, delivering a stunning blow to Colombia’s dominant conservative political class.

The day was largely peaceful as millions of Colombians voted, despite growing unrest in parts of the country that have seen a resurgence of armed groups.

In a nation where vote-buying and threats on Election Day are not uncommon, the Electoral Observation Mission, a network of civil society organizations, said that it had received 17 reports of vote-buying and 13 instances of pressure from private companies to vote for certain candidates. The military also found two improvised explosive devices, one roughly 300 feet from a voting station.

If Petro wins the runoff election next month, he will become Colombia’s first leftist president, a watershed moment for a nation that has long been led by a conservative establishment.

His rise reflects not just a leftist shift across Latin America but also an anti-incumbent fervor that has gained strength as the pandemic has deepened poverty and inequality, intensifying feelings that the region’s economies are built mostly to serve the elite.

Petro has vowed to transform Colombia’s economic system, which he says fuels inequality, by expanding social programs, halting oil exploration, and shifting the country’s focus to domestic agriculture and industry.

Colombia has long been the United States’ strongest ally in the region, and Petro is calling for a reset of the relationship, including changes to the approach to the drug war and a reexamination of a bilateral trade agreement that could lead to a clash with Washington.

Hernández, who was relatively unknown before he began surging in the polls in the campaign’s closing days, pushes a populist anti-corruption platform but has raised alarms with his plan to declare a state of emergency to accomplish his goals.

Many voters are fed up with rising prices, high unemployment, low wages, rising education costs, and surging violence, and polls show that a clear majority of Colombians have an unfavorable view of the current president, Iván Duque, who is largely regarded as part of the conservative establishment.

The election comes as polls show growing distrust in the country’s institutions, including the country’s national registrar, an election body. The registrar bungled the initial count in a March congressional vote, leading to concern that losing candidates in the presidential vote will declare fraud.

A Gallup poll conducted earlier this month showed that 75 percent of Colombians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction and only 27 percent approve of Duque. A poll last year by Gallup found 60 percent of those questioned were finding it hard to get by on their income.

The coronavirus pandemic set back the country’s anti-poverty efforts by at least a decade. Official figures showed that 39 percent of Colombia’s 51.6 million residents lived on less than $89 a month last year, which was a slight improvement from the 42.5 percent rate from 2020.

Meanwhile, the country’s inflation reached its highest levels in two decades last month. Duque’s administration has justified April’s 9.2 percent rate by saying it is part of a global inflationary phenomenon, but the argument has not tamed discontent over increasing food prices.

“The vote serves to change the country and I think that this responsibility falls a lot on young people who want to reach standards that allow us to have a decent life,” said Juan David González, 28, who voted for the second time in a presidential election.

In addition to economic challenges, Colombia’s next president will also have to face a complex security issue and corruption, which is a top concern of voters.

The Red Cross last year concluded Colombia reached its highest level of violence in the last five years. Although the peace agreement with the FARC has been implemented, the territories and drug-trafficking routes that it once controlled are in dispute between other armed groups such as the National Liberation Army, or ELN, a guerrilla founded in the 1960s, FARC dissidents, and the Gulf Clan cartel.

The Mission for Electoral Observation called this preelection period the most violent in 12 years.

Petro and his running mate, Francia Márquez, have both received death threats, leading to increased security, including bodyguards holding riot shields.

Despite these dangers, the election has invigorated many Colombians who had long believed their voices were not represented at the highest levels of power, infusing the election with a sense of hope. That feeling of optimism is partly inspired by Márquez, a former housekeeper and environmental activist who would be the country’s first Black vice president if her ticket wins.

Her campaign has focused on fighting systemic injustice, and its most popular slogan, “vivir sabroso,” means, roughly, “live richly and with dignity.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.