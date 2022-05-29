Ukraine strikes back in south; Zelensky visits eastern front

Kherson was the first major city to fall as Russian forces swept north out of Crimea more than three months ago, and it has provided a key staging ground for Russian operations across southern Ukraine. In recent weeks, Russian forces — stretched thin and taking heavy losses as they gain ground in the eastern Donbas region — have concentrated their efforts in the south on fortifying defensive positions.

Ukraine declared it was mounting a counteroffensive to reclaim territory around the southern port city of Kherson, as Russia devoted the bulk of its forces to pounding eastern Ukraine and capturing Sievierodonetsk, the last Ukrainian-controlled city in the Luhansk region.

“Hold on, Kherson,” the Ukrainian military said on Twitter on Sunday morning. “We’re coming.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky made a rare journey outside Kyiv, the capital, on Sunday to visit front-line positions around the eastern city of Kharkiv, a trip intended to underscore the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to drive Russia back from Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukrainian officials have for weeks telegraphed plans to launch a new southern counteroffensive threatening Russia’s supply routes into Kherson on bridges over the Dnipro River. But they said the maneuver would require the delivery of Western artillery systems that had been promised by the United States and other allies.

It was not clear if new weapons were having an effect in the fight to reclaim territory around Kherson, but the Ukrainian military said Saturday evening that Russia had suffered losses as its forces were driven back to “unfavorable” positions around several villages and had been forced to call up reservists to serve as reinforcements, claims that could not be independently verified.

Zelensky, speaking to the nation overnight, said that delivery of more-powerful Western weapons was also vital in the “indescribably difficult” defense of the eastern Donbas region.

“Every day we are bringing closer the time when our army will surpass the occupiers technologically and by firepower,” he said. But that, ultimately, depends on continued and expanded Western support.

The Biden administration has approved sending long-range multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine, a significant transfer that could significantly aid the country, US officials said Friday. Zelensky suggested an official announcement could come this week.

In the east, Russian forces pummeled Route T1302, which runs into the city of Sievierodonetsk. Route T1302 has been called the “road of life” given its critical role in getting supplies in and giving fleeing civilians a means of escape.

Their goal is to cut the cord that runs northeast from the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk province for around 43 miles to the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk in the neighboring province of Luhansk and gives supplies a way in and fleeing residents a way out.

The road runs through the city of Lysychansk, which is also under attack, and across the Seversky Donets River before entering Sievierodonetsk on the river’s eastern bank. Russian artillery has pounded the city for weeks, shattering buildings and killing civilians.

“Sievierodonetsk is barely alive,” said Serhiy Haidai, head of Ukraine’s military administration in Luhansk, adding that the city has become the epicenter of the war. He said that one woman died Saturday and 13 high-rise buildings were damaged by shelling.

Russian forces also killed two civilians in fresh fighting on the highway, he said Sunday, adding, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, that Ukrainian forces had successfully repulsed an enemy attack on the “road of life.”

In recent weeks, the battle for Sievierodonetsk has assumed an outsized importance in the four-month war. Russia’s failure to quickly capture the capital, Kyiv, in the early weeks of the conflict, or Kharkiv, has forced it to focus on the eastern Donbas region, where it has held significant territory since 2014.

Taking Sievierodonetsk would give Russia full control of Luhansk province, which along with neighboring Donetsk province makes up the Donbas. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, described the battle for Sievierodonetsk as central to military objectives of President Vladimir Putin of Russia but a spurious goal that could ultimately serve as a turning point.

Putin is “now hurling men and munitions” at Sievierodonetsk “as if taking it would win the war for the Kremlin. He is wrong,” the institute said in a report Sunday.

In other developments:

President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany sought to revive diplomatic discussions during an 80-minute phone call Saturday with Putin. Macron and Scholz said any solution to end the war must be negotiated between Moscow and Kyiv “with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” according to a statement from the office of the French presidency. The Kremlin said in a statement after the leaders talked that Putin “confirmed that the Russian side is open to renewing dialogue with Kyiv,” while blaming Ukraine for the current impasse in the peace talks.

Ukraine’s defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that sophisticated Harpoon anti-ship cruise missiles had arrived. He said the Harpoons came courtesy of Denmark and would be used to try to break Russia’s Black Sea blockade and to protect the port city of Odessa.







