Metallica emphatically brings Boston Calling to a close

But the fact that Boston Calling happened at all, that the organizers pulled it off even to the degree that they did, feels like something to celebrate. Sunday’s event at the Harvard Athletic Complex closed out a saga that’s been more than two years in the making, and it felt very close to what Boston Calling should be, as well as hinting at what it could be.

Boston Calling is, in the best of years, a complicated beast to pull off, one that merits plenty of criticism, and this year — hardly the best of years — was no exception. Some problems remain stubbornly consistent over time: the exclusively male slate of headliners, the terrible coordination with public transportation that forced attendees along commuter-rail routes to choose between getting home or staying to the end. Some were new this year, such as the lack of a non-rock headliner. And some were unique to the 2022 festival, like Saturday’s rain delay and subsequent lineup shuffle, and the fact that of the six headliners announced since 2020′s canceled festival, only two made it to the stage.

Ripe, with frontman Robbie Wulfsohn, performs at Boston Calling on Sunday. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

A big hint came from the new Orange Stage, one of four and the only one exclusively dedicated to local artists. (It seems obvious that Boston Calling should have substantial Boston representation.) With their busy rhythm section drive and the guitar noises being spat out, Paper Tigers could have been Raise an Eyebrow at the Machine, while former Sheila Divine frontman Aaron Perrino led the wide-open, outward-extending Aaron and the Lord. Later, Crooked Coast offered freshly heated Sublime and Cam Meekins — whose musical origin story began with “I got hit by a jet ski . . .” — rapped about smokin’ weed and thankin’ God.

Boston artists weren’t just limited to the one stage on Sunday, though. Elsewhere, the high-impact jazz-fusion R&B and smooth sexytime grind of Roxbury rapper Oompa was cinematic in its drama, while Cliff Notez had a conversational ease about him, drawing partly on lush, disco-adjacent ‘70s soul. Ripe and Goose both flew the jam-band flag. Even Weezer had local cred thanks to frontman and Harvard alum Rivers Cuomo, and the band’s audience got just as blissfully lost in singing along to “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly” as Goose’s crowd was from instrumental exploration.

Rivers Cuomo and Weezer at Boston Calling. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Other acts looked beyond Beantown. Horsegirl was a low-key delight, with deadpan and quizzical indie rock that didn’t seem wedded to song structure, piling on Sonic Youth guitars and cruising curiously to the next thing rather than circling back in the typical manner. And Djo, featuring “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery, offered Flaming Lips-style cosmic glam, floating and peaceful with the smallest hint of something being off.

Michelle Zauner led Japanese Breakfast with a cool openness and genteel abandon, whether her band was playing chilled-out California rock, the politely squalling “Diving Woman,” or the sharp disco of “Slide Tackle.” Meanwhile, singer Dave Bayley’s grinning, loose-limbed awkwardness wasn’t able to sell the chilly, dispassionate precision of Glass Animals’ clipped, snappy beats.

Metallica's set Sunday night closed out Boston Calling. The festival returned to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston for the first time since 2019. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Playing at a volume not nearly as assaultive as Nine Inch Nails the previous nights, headliner Metallica proved how thoroughly its music has penetrated the culture when the crowd turned songs like “The Memory Remains” and “Ride the Lightning” — and even, in one person’s case, the harmony-guitar part in “Master of Puppets” — into singalongs. Even 40 years on, when frontman James Hetfield comes across like a gruff grandpa with a twinkle in his eye, the band wasn’t fazed by either the breakneck speed of “Whiplash” or the perfect heaviness of “Sad But True.” And before botching his “Nothing Else Matters” intro, falling to the floor and telling the audience “I got distracted by how awesome you are,” Kirk Hammett teased a bit of “More Than a Feeling.” A Boston song.

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc

BOSTON CALLING

At Harvard Athletic Complex, Allston, Sunday