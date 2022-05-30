At Solid Sound, Wilco contemplates a ‘Cruel Country’

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy had some words — joking, mostly — for a boisterous group of fans who’d busted out a vintage rock show cliché midway through the band’s set on Saturday night at Mass MoCA. It was the second of Wilco’s two headlining appearances of the weekend at Solid Sound — a biennial happening curated by the band at the Western Mass. art museum since 2010, returning for its first edition since a pandemic-mandated break — and even amid the excitement of the day, Tweedy couldn’t help but underscore that Wilco isn’t often a beach ball type of band.

Advertisement

Wilco headlined Saturday night at the Solid Sound Festival at Mass MoCA. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The weekend had begun with a rainy Friday capped off by the live debut of “Cruel Country,” the group’s aptly titled new double record. Pitched as Wilco’s return to its country-inflected roots, the album’s hushed, downbeat tone made for a heartfelt if subdued set.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

That show found Tweedy thanking the crowd “for letting us do that” at the conclusion of the 21 new songs, and those assembled were more than happy to oblige the live release-day listening party. On Saturday, a somewhat perplexing choice to reprise a full third of the songs was a harder sell. Lead single “Falling Apart (Right Now)” bounced along at a clip belying its frayed-nerves subject matter, and the title track’s blunt refrain, “I love my country/stupid and cruel,” again resonated, but one couldn’t quite shake a sense of déjà vu that threatened the cohesion of the set.

Michelle Zauner performs with Japanese Breakfast during the Solid Sound Festival. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Elsewhere, the night split the difference between more traditional Wilco hallmarks and moments that felt unique to the weekend. Deep cuts, including a decades-old B-side and a handful of highlights from 2007′s undersung “Sky Blue Sky” kept the crowd on its toes. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, who’d made no secret of her deep Wilco fandom during her band’s shimmering indie-pop set earlier in the evening, appeared for the encore and brought a beaming energy to “Jesus Etc.” Setlist staples “Impossible Germany” and “At Least That’s What You Said” gave lead guitarist Nels Cline the space to stretch out a rollercoaster solo and battle drummer Glenn Kotche in a fiery, percussive climax, respectively, and the electric fervor peaked with the breathless one-two of rockers “I Got You (At the End of the Century)” and “Outtasite (Outta Mind)” to close out the night.

Advertisement

Marshall Allen of the Sun Ra Arkestra celebrated his 98th birthday onstage at the Solid Sound Festival. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Across the rest of the weekend, the festival lineup boasted an array of supporting players in the Wilco sphere of influence and interest. Up-and-comers Cut Worms and Daughter of Swords bore the folksinger torch, mingling with everyone from cult favorites like punk rock lifer Mike Watt to alt-country luminary Neko Case, performing a stirring greatest hits set on Friday under the billing Wild Creatures.

Multi-instrumentalist Angel Bat Dawid performs during the Solid Sound Festival at Mass MoCA. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Jazz programming highlighted the following two afternoons. Angel Bat Dawid took her listeners on a one-woman odyssey of woodwinds, keys, programmed beats, and stream-of-consciousness lyricism, punctuated by a Saturday downpour that seemed to intensify at her command. By contrast, Sunday’s set from the Sun Ra Arkestra employed a stageful of musicians to bring the late composer’s interplanetary music to life. The group wove insistent grooves and free-form freakouts into a joyous Space Age commotion under the direction of saxophonist Marshall Allen, who celebrated his 98th birthday onstage at the set’s conclusion.

Advertisement

Surprise guest David Byrne (right) joins Jeff Tweedy during Sunday's closing set at the Solid Sound Festival at Mass MoCA. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Bringing the whole affair to a close on Sunday evening was Tweedy once more, leading a family-and-friends ensemble through a set of gentle, bum-out strummers from the non-Wilco side of his catalog. The rest of the band — in addition to leftfield surprise guest David Byrne — eventually joined in for a rendition of the Woody Guthrie-penned “California Stars” in the late-day sunshine.

Tweedy, remarking on the splendor of it all, naturally declared that he “prefer[ed] the rain.”

SOLID SOUND FESTIVAL

At Mass MoCA, North Adams, Friday through Sunday



