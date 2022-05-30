This week’s TV: Ray Liotta’s TV series, Norm Macdonald’s special, and the Sex Pistols

But one of those projects is a TV series, and it’s among this summer’s most promising newcomers. He’d already finished work on a six-episode show called “Black Bird,” which is going to premiere on Apple TV+ on July 8. It’s based on the prison memoir “In With the Devil” by James Keene and Hillel Levin, and it has been adapted by none other than former local guy Dennis Lehane, author of “Mystic River” and “Gone, Baby, Gone” and contributor to “The Wire” and “Mr. Mercedes.”

Before Ray Liotta died last week, he had completed a number of projects, most of them movies, including a thriller with Keri Russell called “Cocaine Bear” and a comedy from Charlie Day called “El Tonto.”

Taron Egerton stars in “Black Bird” as Keene, a cop’s son who’s given an unusual option to avoid a 10-year prison sentence for drug dealing: He can enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane, befriend a serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser), and try to get a confession out of him. Liotta plays Keene’s father, Big Jim Keene.

Liotta is best known for his movie work, including “Something Wild,” “Field of Dreams,” “Hannibal,” and the classic “Goodfellas.” But he also has a number of TV credits, including regular roles in “Shades of Blue” with Jennifer Lopez, the miniseries “Texas Rising,” the quickly canceled “Smith,” and many guest appearances, including a brilliant, Emmy-winning turn on “E.R.”

Here’s a collection of some of Liotta’s more memorable scenes, including one from “Muppets From Space.”

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Before he died last September at 61, in the middle of the pandemic, Norm Macdonald privately filmed a stand-up set. He was working on material for a Netflix special, but the test results for his leukemia weren’t good, so he got the jokes on tape just in case. On Monday, Netflix is premiering the special — “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” — along with a bonus featurette containing a conversation about Macdonald between Adam Sandler, Conan O’Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade, and Molly Shannon.

2. Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) directs “Pistol,” a six-parter based on the memoir “Lonely Boy” by Steve Jones. The focus is on Jones’s three years as the founding guitarist for the Sex Pistols, with Toby Wallace as Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon (Johnny Rotten), Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Maisie Williams as Jordan Mooney, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren. “Pistol,” which premieres Tuesday on Hulu, will feature the band’s music, even though Mr. Lydon has publicly slammed the project as a “middle-class fantasy” made without his involvement. Here’s the high-energy trailer.

Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod in "This is Going to Hurt." Anika Molnar/Sister Pictures/BBC Studios/AMC

3. “This Is Going to Hurt” is excellent, and hard to watch. The seven-part drama, which premieres on AMC+ and Sundance Now on Thursday (here’s a clip), is a look at a British doctor struggling with exhaustion in an underfunded and understaffed health-care system. It’s based on Adam Kay’s memoir of the same name, about his time working in the OB/GYN ward of a hospital. The always good Ben Whishaw (from “The Hour,” “A Very English Scandal,” and “No Time To Die”) stars as Kay, whose personal life is a mess, and Ambika Mod and Rory Fleck Byrne play his trainee and his boyfriend, respectively.

4. “Julia” is the title of the HBO Max comedy about the life of Julia Child. Monday at 8 p.m., “Julia” is also the title of a CNN documentary about the legendary cookbook author and TV chef, including never-before-seen archival footage and personal photos. (Here’s the trailer.) The film is from Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the pair who also made the 2018 documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “RBG.”

5. “The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards” is going to be all over the place in more ways than one. The annual event, to be hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on MTV, the CW, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, TV Land, VH1, and elsewhere. Top nominees include “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (seven nominations), “Euphoria” (six) and “The Batman” (four).

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Book of Queer” A five-episode series re-creating LGBTQ history, featuring Leslie Jordan, Ross Matthews, Margaret Cho, and Dominique Jackson. Discovery+, Thursday

“Physical” The second-season premiere of Rose Byrne’s 1980s-set series. Apple TV+, Friday

“P-Valley” The second season of Katori Hall’s drama premieres. Starz, Friday, 9 p.m.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.