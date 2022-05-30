McConney Scheepers steps up at Mass. Bar Foundation

Her decision — the law school route — ended up having a meaningful impact on the legal community in her home state of Massachusetts.

When Angela McConney Scheepers was in college at Dartmouth deciding on a career path, it seemed like all of her friends made one of three choices: business school, medical school, or law school.

For the past decade, she has worked as an administrative magistrate for the state Division of Administrative Law Appeals. During the decade before that, she had been general counsel for the Massachusetts Civil Service Commission, a Suffolk County prosecutor, and chief legal counsel with what was then the state Legislature’s criminal justice committee. She also has held a number of volunteer roles over that time, including one year as the president of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association.

On June 7, she’ll add a new title: president of the Massachusetts Bar Foundation. She will take over for Dick Grahn for the next 12 months at the group’s annual meeting at the JFK Library. In doing so, she will become the first person of color to lead the foundation’s board in its nearly 60-year history.

“I think attorneys of color, seeing me being the president, … you can see, ‘Wow, that’s a group that I can work with,’” McConney Scheepers said. “My very presence here lets you know you are welcome.”

She takes the gavel at a time when the foundation is looking to expand its geographic and racial diversity. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, it will be easier to socialize at events across the state and recruit new members.

The Boston-based foundation’s primary mission is distributing grants to nonprofits that provide legal assistance to people who can’t afford a lawyer in civil cases; most of its $3-million-plus annual budget goes to this purpose.

“She is smart, compassionate, fully engaged and focused on working on our mission: increasing access to justice,” said Susannah Thomas, the nonprofit’s executive director. “She brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”

Corindus makes its move. To Newton.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and US Representative Jake Auchincloss got to be interventional cardiologists last week— for a brief moment. Fortunately, this was just a computer simulation.

The precision tool they tried was quite real, though: a joystick-controlled vascular robot made by Corindus. The company, acquired by Siemens Healthineers in 2019 for $1.1 billion, is moving from Waltham to a bigger space in Newton. That’s why Corindus boss Wayne Markowitz was giving Fuller and Auchincloss a tour of the new space at 275 Grove St., next door to the Riverside T station.

The move is still under way, but the two politicians got a good glimpse of the operations, including an R&D lab and manufacturing area. At 77,000 square feet, the two-level facility in an Alexandria Real Estate Equities-owned complex is more than twice as big as the Waltham spot, with enough room for the firm’s 150 local employees and then some (possibly up to 300). Markowitz explained to Fuller and Auchincloss that the company is at a pivot point, in which its technology that helps doctors insert stents is no longer a novelty and is now achieving widespread commercial acceptance, after recently marking its 100th hospital installation.

Fuller and Auchincloss offered plenty of praise, but also peppered Markowitz and marketing director Kate Drake with questions. Corindus was able to make the move after Newton’s city council voted to allow the Grove Street office complex to include labs — the kind of conversion that’s becoming more popular as office space sits unfilled and labs face high demand.

Brookline Bank bulks up with New York acquisition

Welcome to the Ten Billion Dollar Club, Paul Perrault.

The chief executive of Brookline Bank just engineered a $313 million deal to acquire PCSB Bank in Westchester County, N.Y. The deal will vault Boston-based Brookline beyond the $10 billion mark, a threshold that triggers a reduction in the card interchange fees a bank can get along with additional regulatory scrutiny. (In Brookline’s case, it would be the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston that does the scrutinizing.) Other local banks that have cleared the $10 billion threshold include Eastern Bank, Berkshire Bank, and Rockland Trust.

“It’s not a reason not to seize an opportunity like this,” said Perrault, referring to the added costs of being a $10 billion-plus bank. “I would expect to earn that back very quickly.”

Brookline will keep the PCSB name in New York, as it does with its BankRI unit in Providence, and all 14 of PCSB’s branches. The deal, when it closes later this year, would leave Brookline with nearly 1,000 employees and 65 branches. (Total assets: $10.6 billion.) Michael Goldrick, PCSB’s chief lending officer, will run the New York franchise, while current CEO Joe Roberto retires.

Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener Hunsicker praised PCSB’s financial standing and its wealthy core market area. But she questioned the decision to leapfrog Connecticut and acquire a bank “that is not remotely contiguous to [Brookline’s] existing New England deposit footprint.”

Perrault, in an interview, defended the deal — and the distance. He said Brookline will be “in three of the best markets in the country in a focused way,” referring to Westchester, Boston, and Providence.

As far as that drive to Yorktown Heights?

“It’s probably a three-hour drive,” Perrault said. “I’ve been stuck on the Southeast Expressway for almost that long.”

Baker. Brady. Back?

Oasis Systems CEO Tom Colatosti says he angled for his place on the Mass. High Technology Council’s annual meeting agenda with the hopes of persuading Governor Charlie Baker to pull a Tom Brady.

Sorry, Tom. It ain’t gonna happen.

“If Tom Brady can unretire, certainly the governor can unretire,” Colatosti said as he welcomed Baker at the Seaport Hotel last week. “I cannot see Massachusetts being in a better place in four years. It’s not too late, Governor. You can do it. Please come back. We need you.”

Baker demurred, of course. He’s not running again. But he did talk about the funny feeling that comes with the kind of job in which you announce you are leaving more than a year before you go.

“I’m not dead yet,” Baker said. “[But] I keep getting introduced in the past tense.”

Mariano missed his chance for a basketball bet

The Boston Celtics victory against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night became fodder for House Speaker Ron Mariano’s speech the next day at the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

The Quincy politician, speaking at the Westin hotel in the Seaport on Thursday, talked about the importance of legalizing sports betting in Massachusetts, as more than 30 other states have done in the past few years. Mariano remains hopeful a deal can be done by the Legislature’s July 31 deadline; the House bill would allow for sports betting on college games as well as pro games, while the Senate would leave college games out of it.

“If we had it, I wouldn’t be here today because I would have laid it all on the Celts last night, and you’d be looking for a new speaker,” Mariano joked.

Mariano noted that DraftKings, one of the biggest players in sports betting, is based in the Back Bay, and employs more than 1,000 people here.

“According to DraftKings, 35 percent of all Celtics playoff bets, which could have been me, were made in New Hampshire by Massachusetts residents,” Mariano added.

Chamber chief executive Jim Rooney later joined in the fun, telling Mariano, “I know this would never happen in Quincy, but I might have been able to get that bet in for you.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.