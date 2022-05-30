Massive fire at Suffolk Downs

As heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the grandstand building at Suffolk Downs, firefighters fought intensifying flames at the historic horse racing track in East Boston Monday night.
“Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted at 10:59 p.m.
Within 15 minutes, the fire had progressed to five alarms and flames were coming through the roof, according to the department’s follow-up tweets. By midnight the fire commissioner had ordered a sixth alarm struck.
Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/glXhtiq1Lv— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
“All members have been ordered off of the roof. Companies are using the tower and multiple ladder pipes to attack the fire from above,” the department tweeted at 11:16 p.m.
Advertisement
A 5th alarm has been ordered,companies are relay pumping to supply water to the fire , because of the limited water supply in the area. pic.twitter.com/QDcSv89u6c— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
Because of limited water supply in the area, companies were relay pumping to supply water to the fire, the tweet said.
All members have been ordered off of the roof.companies are using the Tower and multiple Ladder pipes to attack the fire from above. pic.twitter.com/44P6VE6zeP— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
Commissioner Dempsey now in charge of the fire a 6th alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9trul2NfgS— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022
Built in 1935, Suffolk Downs was a storied thoroughbred race track. It ran its last live races in 2019. The facility has remained open for simulcasting year round.
In 2017, HYM Investment Group bought the 161-acre site with plans to develop a life science space and thousands of housing units.
While construction is under way, the track has remained open to the public daily from dawn until dusk.
Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.