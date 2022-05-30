Massive fire at Suffolk Downs

As heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the grandstand building at Suffolk Downs, firefighters fought intensifying flames at the historic horse racing track in East Boston Monday night.

“Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building,” the Boston Fire Department tweeted at 10:59 p.m.

Within 15 minutes, the fire had progressed to five alarms and flames were coming through the roof, according to the department’s follow-up tweets. By midnight the fire commissioner had ordered a sixth alarm struck.