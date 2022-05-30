Boston police issue warning about counterfeit tickets ahead of NBA Finals

As the Boston Celtics head to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Boston police issued a warning Monday about purchasing counterfeit tickets, encouraging fans to buy from “authorized ticket agencies.”

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” police said in a community alert. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit tickets being sold is urged to contact Boston police. Those wishing to be anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463), officials said.