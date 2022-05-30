fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston police issue warning about counterfeit tickets ahead of NBA Finals

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 30, 2022, 23 minutes ago
Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz records the scene from his courtside seat before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat Friday at TD Garden.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

As the Boston Celtics head to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, Boston police issued a warning Monday about purchasing counterfeit tickets, encouraging fans to buy from “authorized ticket agencies.”

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” police said in a community alert. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”

Anyone with information about counterfeit tickets being sold is urged to contact Boston police. Those wishing to be anonymous can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463), officials said.

Advertisement

“Individuals wishing to provide information anonymously are reminded that the Boston Police Department is only interested in the information you provide, not who you are,” the alert stated.

The Celtics begin the NBA Finals with two games in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors Thursday and Sunday. The best-of-seven series then comes to Boston June 8 and June 10.

If necessary, Game 5 will be on June 13 in San Francisco, Game 6 on June 16 in Boston, and Game 7 on June 19 in San Francisco.





Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video