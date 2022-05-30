Boston police issues community alert about uptick in drink spiking at local bars

The advisory follows “numerous social media posts from various individuals who state that they were victims of drink spiking at local area bars,” Boston police said.

“The Boston Police Department strongly urges anyone that believes they were a victim of drink spiking to please report these incidents to the Boston Police Department either by calling 911 or by reporting it at any Boston Police District Station,” police said.

In a community alert Monday, Boston police urged victims of alleged drink spikings to report the incidents to police and also issued a warning about drugs often used to spike drinks.

Police said several drugs can be used to spike the drinks of “unsuspecting victims,” such as Rohypnol, a scentless, colorless, and tasteless drug also known as roofie. Other drugs used are gamma-hydroxybutyric acid or ketamine, according to the community alert.

“These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” police said.

Police urged people to be watch out for any “uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances” and to be wary of strangers who might attempt to lure people away from their friends.

“Also, should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night or dressed unsuitably for the weather, be sure to contact the police immediately,” police said.

In the community alert, police encouraged people to take advantage of the buddy system and advised other precautions:

“Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.”

“Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.”

“Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.”

“Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.”

“Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.”

“Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed or strange in any way.”

