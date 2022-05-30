Boy, 4, drowns in pool in Brookline, police say

The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, according to the release. Brookline police did not disclose the name of the child or his parents.

Emergency officials were dispatched to a house on Prescott Street at about 4:40 p.m. after the boy was found floating unresponsive in the pool, the release said. A police dispatcher guided adults at the scene in performing CPR until paramedics arrived and continued life-saving efforts, the release said.

A 4-year-old boy who was swimming with several other children drowned in a pool at a Brookline home while several adults were present Monday, police said in a news release.

“At this time we know that the child was one of several children in the pool at the time of the drowning, and that several adults were in very close proximity,” the release said. “At this time this case appears to be an unfortunate accident, however it remains under investigation and we will let you know if that changes.”

The incident is being investigated by Brookline police detectives, the Norfolk district attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police.

Police tried to use the tragedy as a teaching moment.

“For so many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and this tragedy serves as an important reminder that drowning can happen in a matter of seconds, and it’s often silent, not the way it’s depicted in the movies or on television,” the release said.

More children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than from any other cause of death except birth defects, and for children ages 1 to 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes, according to the release.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.