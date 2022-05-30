Connecticut grand marshal leads Memorial Day parade and turns 105

It’s an extra grand day for the grand marshal of Westport’s Memorial Day parade: It’s her 105th birthday.

Jean Wells, who served in the US Coast Guard Women’s Reserve in World War II, said she’s “deeply grateful” to be selected to lead Monday’s parade in the Connecticut community she’s called home since grade school.

William Vornkahl, the president of the Westport Veterans Council, told Hearst Connecticut Media that choosing Wells fit with this year’s theme of Honoring Women Veterans.