Expect temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s on Memorial Day, and the chance of a meteor shower at night

Temperatures on Memorial Day afternoon will reach the upper 80s to around 90 in many places in New England.

Monday’s heat will not be excessive. Although conditions will be about 15 degrees to 18 degrees above average, the humidity will not become oppressive. I expect most areas to approach 90 degrees but it’s more likely that official temperatures stay just under that mark.

Our weather is going to undergo some big changes over the next 24 hours as warm and humid air comes into the region for Monday and Monday night and then is quickly shunted back to the west as cooler air arrives from the coast of Maine.

Monday night will be warm and somewhat muggy. Temperatures will hold around 70 degrees for most of the night. If you like to cool and crisp for sleeping, you will probably need your air conditioning.

Advertisement

Sunrise temperatures Tuesday morning will be around 70 degrees. NOAA

You may have heard there’s the chance for a meteor storm overnight and the skies should be clear to partly cloudy, allowing you to see the meteor shower if it occurs.

It’s still a question about whether the meteor shower will happen as scientists can only estimate the effects of a comet, SW3, which broke up back in 1995. As the earth passes through the debris, we could see up to 1,000 meteors per hour, but this would be at the upper limit and sometimes these things are predicted to happen and they don’t. If you want to check it out I would say go outside around 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. and also look at social media as you’ll see some updates if it’s happening.

There is the potential for up to 1,000 meteors per hour overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. NASA

Tuesday will begin warm and muggy. Inland temperatures will quickly go from the 70s into the 80s but at the same time cooler conditions will come down from the coast of Maine.

Temperatures may be as warm as 85 degrees in central Worcester county while at the same time in the upper 50s around Portsmouth, N.H. That cooler air will continue to push westward, dropping temperatures from their highs which will occur mid-morning on Tuesday. The humidity will also drop, making for a more comfortable afternoon and evening. It will take all day for the heat to dissipate west of Worcester.

Advertisement

Cooler air will be pushing westward Tuesday morning. Notice a 30 degree difference between the coast of Maine and inland areas to the southwest. WeatherBell

The mid part of the week looks a little unsettled with a lot of clouds and a few showers. Meteorological summer begins on Wednesday, the start of the warmest three months of the year. Remember that meteorologists use weather, not the sun’s position, to mark the seasons.

Any rainfall is not expected to be heavy Wednesday into Thursday, but we could receive at least some showers to help with the early-season drought.