First white shark of the season spotted off Nantucket

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated May 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Hilary, a great white shark who was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod July 2021.Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

The first official white shark sighting of the season has been confirmed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The shark was seen eating a seal just off Nantucket’s Great Point on Sunday, according to videos shared on social media. The sighting was logged on the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Those going to the beach should be “Shark Smart” and follow safety guidelines, the conservancy said, as well as report any sightings via the Sharktivity app.

The app includes data from sharks that are tagged and sightings made by researchers, safety officials, and users who post photos. This allows them to crowdsource “critical data points” where sharks are “so as to reduce encounters and promote safety,” according to AWSC’s website.

Public sightings submitted through Sharktivity will be verified via an expert as part of a collaboration with the New England Aquarium, the conservancy said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

