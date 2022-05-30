First white shark of the season spotted off Nantucket

The shark was seen eating a seal just off Nantucket’s Great Point on Sunday, according to videos shared on social media. The sighting was logged on the conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The first official white shark sighting of the season has been confirmed by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Those going to the beach should be “Shark Smart” and follow safety guidelines, the conservancy said, as well as report any sightings via the Sharktivity app.

The app includes data from sharks that are tagged and sightings made by researchers, safety officials, and users who post photos. This allows them to crowdsource “critical data points” where sharks are “so as to reduce encounters and promote safety,” according to AWSC’s website.

Public sightings submitted through Sharktivity will be verified via an expert as part of a collaboration with the New England Aquarium, the conservancy said.

