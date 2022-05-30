Homicide investigation under way in North Adams

A 911 call a little before 8 p.m. on Saturday summoned North Adams police to a home on Charles Street, the release said.

“Law enforcement does not believe that the perpetrator(s) poses an immediate danger to the general public,” according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities are investigating a killing at a house in North Adams, Berkshire County prosecutors said Sunday.

Paramedics with Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the release said. The victim’s identity was not disclosed.

“The evidence collected thus far suggests that this wasn’t random,” Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the DA’s office, told the Berkshire Eagle.

The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death, according to the release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.

