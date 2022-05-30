fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot and killed inside Springfield nightclub, police say

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated May 30, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man was shot and killed inside a Springfield nightclub on Sunday night, according to Springfield police.

Police responded to the 0-100 block of Worthington Street at around 10:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside a building, Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh posted on Twitter.

Inside a bathroom at Saga, police found “an adult male gunshot victim,” officials said. The man died on scene.

Saga VIP Lounge is a nightclub located at 90 Worthington St., according to its Instagram page.

The Springfield police’s homicide unit is investigating, officials said. Police said anyone with information can anonymously text “SOLVE” along with a tip to CRIMES (274637).

No further information was immediately available.



Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

