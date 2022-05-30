Motorcyclist dies after crash in Eastham

Police and firefighters responded at about 2:40 p.m. to a report of a crash near Massasoit Road and Edgewood Road, the statement said.

The victim’s identity was not released pending family notification, Eastham police said in a statement.

A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Eastham, police said.

The motorcycle was found on the side of the road and its driver “a short distance away,” police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Massasoit Road was closed for about three-and-a-half hours between Route 6 and the rear entrance of the Sea Toller Plaza, police said.

Eastham police were assisted by Wellfleet police, Brewster police, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation by Eastham police and the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team, police said.

